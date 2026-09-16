NBA Draft: Projecting the Rookie Leaders in Each Stat

The 2026-27 NBA season is coming up, with the newest draft class set to debut in a matter of weeks.

The 2026 draft was thought of to be the best in some time, with as many as four No. 1-level prospects and depth throughout.

Below, we’ll project the rookie leader in each major stat for next season. We’ll assume each player is healthy, meaning it will be on both a total and per game basis:

The projected leader in points per contest is no surprise. AJ Dybantsa was drafted first overall due to his ability to put the ball in the hoop at an unprecedented rate, and is joining a Wizards team in desperate need of fire-power.

Efficiency could be question mark for Dybantsa, but there’s little doubt he’ll be getting shots up. If he can continue his upward trajectory shooting from distance, he should have no issues out-pacing his peers in the scoring department.

Predicting which rookie will lead the class in rebounds is a bit trickier than points. There’s a number of elite rebounders, including Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and especially new Hornets’ big Hannes Steinbach.

It’s not a given that Steinbach will start in Charlotte, though he’s the best natural two-way rebounder in the class. Caleb Wilson is a fine choice as well, though now sitting next to Nic Claxton in the frontcourt.

Boozer feels like the best overall option, given he’s already elite and is joining a Grizzlies team with some question marks yet to be answered.

There’s only a few guards in the class locked into starting roles, and the Kings new crown jewel in Acuff is set to have the rock the most.

Darryn Peterson, Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr. and Kingston Flemings will all be working themselves into new roles or may not be the go-to point guard. Acuff has the benefit of coming in as the No. 1 play-making option.

There’s plenty of players that could fit into the steals department, though former Arizona five-star Brayden Burries stands to get the most burn for the Bucks.

Flemings and Raptors’ forward Allen Graves are natural defensive play-makers, but have slightly more murky roles joining teams looking to win now. Burries will get major minutes on a developmental team, and have the leeway to gamble for steals.

There are plenty of talented shot-blockers littering the ’26 class, though Wilson remains the top overall defensive play-maker. He’ll need to hone his overall defensive ability, but has steals and blocks down at nearly 3.0 in total at North Carolina.

Other shot-blockers like Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara and Zuby Ejiofor either won’t be starters or will be alongside centers, clearing the way for Wilson to wreak more havoc than others.