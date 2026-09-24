2027 NBA Championship Predictions: Expert Preseason Picks for Every Playoff Round

Who else is counting down the days until opening night?

Oct. 20 can’t get here fast enough. But until it arrives, Sports Illustrated will be predicting just about everything that could (and ... perhaps will?) happen in the 2026–27 NBA season. Last week, we took a stab at how the standings will look in April. This week, we’re on to the playoffs to make our official round-by-round postseason and championship picks.

Which team will hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June? Scroll forth:

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Chris Mannix’s 2027 NBA playoff predictions

SI’s Chris Mannix predicts LeBron and the 76ers will take on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the 2027 NBA Finals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Western Conference first round

No. 1 seed Spurs over No. 8 Jazz; No. 2 Thunder over No. 7 Warriors; No. 3 Lakers over No. 6 Timberwolves; No. 5 Nuggets over No. 4 Rockets

Western Conference semifinals

Spurs over Nuggets; Thunder over Lakers

Western Conference finals

Spurs over Thunder

Eastern Conference first round

No. 1 seed Celtics over No. 8 Pacers; No. 2 76ers over No. 7 Magic; No. 3 Knicks over No. 6 Raptors; No. 5 Cavaliers over No. 4 Pistons

Eastern Conference semifinals

76ers over Knicks; Cavaliers over Celtics

Eastern Conference finals

76ers over Cavaliers

NBA Finals

Spurs over 76ers in six games

Mannix’s thoughts: The parity really is crazy, isn’t it? An injury, any injury, could drop a team from a top-four seed to out of the playoffs. I’m expecting plenty of bumps along the way but I gotta believe a team with the kind of talent Philadelphia has, including a couple of very proven playoff performers, will figure it out and muscle off the rest of the field. Out West, I can’t bet against a rapidly improving Spurs team, even with Oklahoma City still formidable. And, fittingly, against LeBron James in the Finals, the Victor Wembanyama Era officially begins.

Liam McKeone’s 2027 NBA playoff predictions

SI’s Liam McKeone predicts a Spurs-Cavs matchup in the NBA Finals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Western Conference first round

No. 1 seed Spurs over No. 8 Trail Blazers; No. 2 Thunder over No. 7 Jazz; No. 3 Lakers over No. 6 Rockets; No. 4 Timberwolves over No. 5 Nuggets

Western Conference semifinals

Spurs over Timberwolves; Lakers over Thunder

Western Conference finals

Spurs over Lakers

Eastern Conference first round

No. 1 seed Cavaliers over No. 8 Pacers; No. 2 Knicks over No. 7 Raptors; No. 6 Heat over No. 3 Pistons; No. 4 76ers over No. 5 Celtics

Eastern Conference semifinals

Cavaliers over 76ers; Knicks over Heat

Eastern Conference finals

Cavaliers over Knicks

NBA Finals

Spurs over Cavaliers in four games

McKeone’s thoughts: Even with the Knicks’ susceptibility in a new-and-improved conference, they will still enter postseason play with fewer questions than any other contender and an absolute grasp on their identity. That’ll be enough to make it back to the conference finals—but that’s when New York will finally wear down. The orange and blue will bow out before the Finals as every defending champ has for the last seven seasons. The Cavaliers will be the beneficiaries, riding the top seed through the first two rounds before taking down the Knicks. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the meat grinder of San Antonio will await in the Finals. The Spurs will run through the West bracket (especially if the Lakers do indeed upset the Thunder to make an unexpected WCF appearance) and avenge last year’s disaster. They are both motivated and a terrible draw for the Cavs, so it’ll be over quickly.

Blake Silverman’s 2027 NBA playoff predictions

Blake Silverman predicts a Cavs-Spurs matchup in the 2027 NBA Finals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Western Conference first round

No. 1 seed Spurs over No. 8 Warriors; No. 2 Thunder over No. 7 Jazz; No. 6 Lakers over No. 3 Timberwolves; No. 4 Rockets over No. 5 Nuggets

Western Conference semifinals

Spurs over Rockets; Thunder over Lakers

Western Conference finals

Spurs over Thunder

Eastern Conference first round

No. 1 seed Knicks over No. 8 Heat; No. 2 Cavaliers over No. 7 Pacers; No. 3 76ers over No. 6 Raptors; No. 4 Celtics over No. 5 Pistons

Eastern Conference semifinals

Celtics over Knicks; Cavaliers over 76ers

Eastern Conference finals

Cavaliers over Celtics

NBA Finals

Spurs over Cavs in five games

Silverman’s thoughts: When you map out the playoffs, you realize even more that the East is a gauntlet. I mean, two of the 76ers, Raptors, Knicks, Cavs, Celtics and Pistons can’t get out of the first round. And I didn’t even name the Heat or the Pacers! I like the Cavs to get out of the East, though. This year feels like Finals-or-bust for Cleveland. If not, the roster needs to be broken up. The West will be just as tough, but I’d be shocked if we don’t get round two of the Thunder and the Spurs in the Western Conference finals. As long as San Antonio stays healthy, though, it’s Wemby’s time.

Which team will win the 2027 NBA Finals?

Chris Mannix: San Antonio. Sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The Spurs will get organically better, considerably so if the minutes shackles get taken off Victor Wembanyama. Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper will push for All-Star spots while Tobias Harris joins a robust supporting cast. Am I a little concerned about the depth behind Wembanyama? Sure. I didn’t love Luke Kornet’s playoff minutes, and I think Wemby needs as many live, big bodies around him as he can get. But the Spurs are so good and play with so much swagger, I can’t see them being denied.

Liam McKeone: San Antonio. I just can’t bring myself to pick anybody other than the Spurs. Wemby’s ability to alter the floor to his liking is unlike anything we’ve ever seen and (frighteningly) he can get a lot better. San Antonio’s rotation has punches and counter-punches suited to match up with every other contender even without taking into account the progression from the young players who made their names famous last playoff run. The Spurs have the best player and the best team in the NBA, driven by the burning desire to avenge their Finals loss. That’s an awfully hard combination to bet against.

Blake Silverman: San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama is coming back with a vengeance and, as long as San Antonio remains healthy, the Spurs are my clear front-runner. The Western Conference will be a dogfight and Wemby will likely have to conquer the Thunder in the playoffs once again. However, with mostly the same roster and Castle and Harper getting better, the Spurs have what it takes to right the wrongs of last season’s NBA Finals. Harris is a big addition who can knock down shots when most needed throughout a grueling playoff run, too.

Which team could pull off a surprise deep postseason run?

Paolo Banchero and the Magic pushed the Pistons to seven games in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Mannix: Orlando. I’m going to ride the Magic until the wheels come off, baby! Orlando was a bitter disappointment last year. The Magic needed the play-in to get into the playoffs before getting bounced (albeit in seven games) in the first round. I think Sean Sweeney is just what the doctor ordered for a talented roster in serious need of structure. Sweeney has been instrumental in the development of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Dončić and helped steer the Spurs’ young core to the Finals in his first and only season in San Antonio. If Sweeney can draw out the talent in Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and the rest of Orlando’s young roster, this team could win a round. Maybe two.

NBA Championship Power Rankings: Where Does Your Favorite Team Stack Up?

Liam McKeone: The Lakers. Quibble all you want about how “surprising” it would be to see Dončić push L.A. to a playoff series win or two, but the general consensus around the West has the Spurs and Thunder conference finals matchup written in pen. L.A. could have something to say about that. The roster isn’t perfect but is finally stocked with the ideal role players for a player like Dončić—and the last time we saw him fully healthy in the postseason going to war with a similar roster, he ripped through the West to make the NBA Finals. The superstar’s ability to problem-solve the defense in front of him over the course of a best-of-seven series is second to none in the NBA; it could very well be enough to compensate for the Lakers’ questionable depth and other roster holes. We need to see Luka make it to the playoffs in one piece but if he does, watch out.

Blake Silverman: Boston. I struggle to see the Celtics making an early playoff exit once again. Yeah, the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown and the 76ers have all the buzz. However, we have a full season of Jayson Tatum in front of us, and plucking Mitchell Robinson from New York was one of the best moves of the offseason. Not as splashy as what Philly did, but Robinson fills a true frontcourt need alongside Neemias Queta, who had a huge 2025-26 season. Paul George is incredibly overpaid, but he projects well as a secondary scorer. With Brown out, this is undeniably Tatum’s team. Tatum alone can win a playoff series, and the solid team around him could take Boston deep in the playoffs. You can never count out the Celtics.

Which contender is in danger of an early playoff exit?

Can the Knicks run it back in 2027—or will their repeat hopes fall short? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Mannix: Boston. Are the Celtics still a powerhouse? Let’s call them one. I think Boston will have an excellent regular season. They are deep, well coached and if Paul George can squeeze 60-ish games out of his 36-year old body, the C’s can compete for the No. 1 seed. Really. But the postseason exposes weaknesses, and without Brown, Boston is primed to get ousted in the early rounds.

Liam McKeone: New York. After watching the last eight defending champs fail to repeat as attrition took its toll, I lean the Knicks. New York wins games with a delicate balance of talent and one turned ankle could throw the whole thing out of whack. What’s more, even the orange and blue’s staunchest defenders will admit the Knicks enjoyed great luck across the board last playoff run. No key injuries were suffered and as a team they shot better from the field than during the regular season, when usually it’s the opposite. The chances of all the stars aligning for a second year in a row are low, and with that will come a much smaller margin for error. Particularly with a much-improved Eastern Conference to go through.

Blake Silverman: Minnesota. Are the Timberwolves a powerhouse? Maybe Minnesota isn’t on Oklahoma City or San Antonio’s level, but the Wolves are trying to be after their busy summer. I like the move for LaMelo Ball, but we haven’t seen him play playoff basketball yet and we’re not sure how the fit with Anthony Edwards will play out. It will be exciting, but I don’t think the Wolves have what it takes to topple the Thunder or the Spurs, even if they have the best shot of any team in the West to do so. Naz Reid will be sorely missed and the Donte DiVincenzo injury will hurt. Jonathan Kuminga will play his butt off to try to get what he thinks he’s worth in free agency next summer, but I don’t think the supporting cast is enough to move the needle immediately.

Which player will announce themselves to the national audience as a superstar?

Tyrese Maxey averaged 28.3 points per game last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Mannix: Tyrese Maxey. Has Maxey already announced himself? Maybe. He’s a two-time All-Star who earned an All-NBA spot last season. But bona fides are earned in the playoffs and the Sixers are built to go to the Finals. And while LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid will generate most of the headlines, Maxey is arguably Philadelphia’s most important player—an elite scorer and playmaker who will be counted on to produce in big moments.

Liam McKeone: Scottie Barnes. His incredible defense is much easier to appreciate in a playoff setting and the room he’ll have to operate with Kawhi Leonard alongside him will open up his offensive game enough to make his impact more noticeable on that end. Leonard’s presence also just means more people will pay attention to the Raptors rather than writing them off as fodder for a higher seed in the way Toronto has been viewed since Leonard was last on the roster. It makes for a ripe time for Barnes to loudly announce his presence in the elite two-way wings conversation.

Blake Silverman: Amen Thompson. I don’t think Houston will take down Oklahoma City or San Antonio, but I could see the Rockets at least making it interesting should Kevin Durant remain in town and healthy. If the Rockets make a real playoff run, Thompson will play a huge part. He got a massive extension over the summer and he appears ready for an All-Star leap. He doesn’t shoot, but he’s that good of an athlete and absolutely jumps off the screen. Is he this year’s Brunson? No. But if the Rockets get out of the first round and make the Thunder or the Spurs sweat, there will be no doubt that Thompson is Houston’s franchise player post Durant and a true NBA star.

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