NBA Draft Review: How Keaton Wagler Fits with the Clippers

At the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, the Clippers lucked out with the Pacers’ pick falling, helping LA to grab its first top-five pick in some time. Ultimately, they were able to reap the rewards of the Ivica Zubac trade in grabbing Keaton Wagler at No. 5.

Having offloaded some win-now talent — including Zubac, potentially Kawhi Leonard and more — LA now seems to be pivoting directions for a mini-rebuild.

Below, we’ll evaluate Wagler’s fit with the Clippers both now and moving forward:

The Pick: No. 5

The ’26 draft was thought of to have a top-three in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, with Caleb Wilson knocking on the door as a potential No. 1-level prospect himself. That held true on draft night, with those four going off the board first.

The Clippers were reportedly deliberating between Wagler and Mikel Brown Jr., and eventually drafted the former.

The Value:

With Wagler having averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game en route to a Final Four appearance with Illinois, his value at No. 5 was solid, especially given who went off the board first.

A few other teams reportedly considered him with their own top-10 picks, and given he was a relative mystery coming into the draft cycle, his potential is sky-high.

The Fit:

At 6-foot-5, Wagler showed off his pace, craft, shooting and shot-making with Illinois, moonlighting between lead guard and off-guard. That makes his initial fit with LA fine, given he can play a few different positions.

The Clippers added star guard Darius Garland, who’s set to be the primary ball-handler with his own combination of scoring and passing ability. Wagler will be able to play off of him, adding 3-point shooting and handling the ball secondarily.

As a whole, the Clippers — now armed potentially with Brandon Ingram, Derrick Jones Jr., Brook Lopez — aren't likely to be as competitive as they were last season, even with the addition of a top-five pick. While there's plenty of potent scoring options, the defensive pieces are suspect, especially in a tightly-contested Western Conference.

Still, while Wagler isn't set to massively boost the Clippers from a fit perspective this season, the long-term outlook is positive. He won't have a massive amount of responsibility this season outside of simply bettering his game on all fronts, and can still be a focal point down the line with his ability to score, pass and more.