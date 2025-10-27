NBA Draft’s Top Two Picks Shine in Sunday Slate
The NBA Draft always infuses the league with more talent, but the 2025 draft has been especially quick in doing so.
Many experts and NBA decision-makers thought highly of the top two picks in Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, but few likely expected them to have the impact they have so quickly.
On Sunday, both Flagg and Harper starred in wins for their respective teams.
The Mavericks cashed in on just a 1.8% chance at landing Flagg, adding him to a fairly proven team of Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively and eventually Kyrie Irving. With that being the case, there were expectations for Dallas to win immediately.
So far, that hasn’t been the case, with the team getting out to an 0-2 start. On Sunday, Flagg and the Mavs were not to be denied.
The 6-foot-9 defensive-minded forward scored 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting versus the Raptors, shooting 2-for-6 from beyond the arc and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. In sticking with his do-it-all style of play, he added four rebounds, four assists and a block.
His performance alongside Davis, who added 25 points of his own, would help the Mavericks to a 10-point win over a stingy Raptors squad.
For as good as Flagg was, Harper was potentially better.
In helping the Spurs keep their undefeated record, Harper starred in Sunday’s game versus the Nets. He added a bench-high 20 points, trailing only MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama with 31 points. The catch was his ridiculous efficiency — 8-for-11 from the field — as well as his eight assists to zero turnovers.
Harper finished with a miraculous +33 plus-minus in the 11-point win, adding six rebounds and two steals as well.
Several newbies across the league have seen stellar performances through a handful of games, though you'd be hard-pressed to find any more impactful than the league's top-two picks.
So far, Flagg has averaged 16.7 points, helping Dallas to finally find their footing in their most recent game. Harper trails just behind at 16.0 per game, though his passing skill and helping San Antonio to a 3-0 record could very well give him the edge so far.
The Mavericks next take on a tough test in the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Spurs take on the Raptors Monday at 7 p.m., who will be looking to bounce-back after the loss to Flagg.