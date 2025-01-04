NBA Rookie Ladder: Yves Missi Takes Over Top Spot, Alex Sarr in Second
In the NBA Rookie Ladder rankings, two players have emerged as the top options for Rookie of the Year, both big men taken in the first round. Yves Missi holds down the number one spot on the list, a former Baylor center taken 21st overall in the 2024 NBA Draft who has been extremely consistent for a struggling team this year, averaging 9.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and having a similar role to that of Dallas' Dereck Lively II.
In second place is Washington rookie Alex Sarr, who, after having trouble in preseason with efficiency, has come around and turned into a very effective player for another team that is having issues overall. Being one of three rookies on the team that receives significant playing time on the Wizards, they are experimenting with a young lineup, of which Sarr has been seemingly the most pro ready.
In third place is Zach Edey, who has been on a tear as of late when he's played, though he has missed a couple of games recently due to being in concussion protocol. He had 21 points and 16 boards against the Raptors last week, which moved him up from fifth place to third on the ladder for this week. If he can stay healthy, he can compete for Rookie of the Year.
Stephon Castle and Jaylen Wells round out the top five, both of whom have been high-level role players on their respective teams. Castle has been very effective as a two-way guard for San Antonio, while Wells has shot the ball very effectively from deep and helped to open up an offense with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. with his three-point stroke.
What's interesting to point out is where some of these players were picked – Missi at 21 and Wells at 43, versus the other players, all of whom were top-10 picks. It reflects the consensus pre-draft that this would be a difficult evaluation over all. With a class that was often maligned before the season started, they are beginning to prove people wrong by having an impact on their respective teams.
