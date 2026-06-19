NBA Rookie Report Cards: Picks No. 4-6

In the 2025-26 rookie class’ first set of report cards, the top three picks each earned a grade for their performance in their respective debut regular seasons. Their grades are displayed in the table below.

Pick Number Rookie Team Grade 1 Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks A 2 Dylan Harper San Antonio Spurs A- 3 V.J. Edgecombe Philadelphia 76ers A-

Now, picks four through six will enter the spotlight and get assigned a grade for their rookie campaign.

Remember that this grade not only reflects each rookie's performance this year, but also the level of optimism that should surround them moving forward, particularly relative to their draft position.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets: A

No. 4 Overall Pick

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) looks to pass during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kon Knueppel hit the ground running faster than nearly any rookie in NBA history has. He joined the Hornets as an immediate 20-point scorer with regularity, fueled by elite three-point shooting that made him a lethal off-ball scorer. The 6-foot-5 wing paired his game-breaking three-point shot-making with strong, high-touch finishing at the rim and shrewd passing ability to average 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists on an extremely efficient 63.4 TS%. This included 42.5% three-point shooting on 7.9 attempts per game, as the sharpshooting 20-year-old became the first rookie to ever lead the league in threes with 273 makes.

Knueppel's historically great rookie season earned him 44 of 100 total Rookie of the Year first-place votes, finishing just shy of former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg, who earned the other 56. Amidst Knueppel's success on a burgeoning Charlotte Hornets team, the Wisconsin native didn't reveal any glaring offensive weaknesses. However, at times, it was clear that his handle and athleticism were limiting factors in his on-ball creation ability. While All-Star appearances are likely in the former Blue Devil's near future, Knueppel's relative lack of both superstar on-ball creation upside and valuable defensive promise keep him just short from the NBA's very top tier of young prospects, earning the fourth pick an A.

Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz: A-

No. 5 Overall Pick

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Toby Okani (5) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The supremely talented Ace Bailey experienced a tale of two rookie seasons. For the year, he averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 53.2 TS%. However, in his final 36 games, the 6-foot-7.5 wing averaged 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 53.7 TS% on 34.5% three-point shooting on 7.0 attempts per contest. While Bailey's season wasn't as top-to-down productive as other peers in his class, in the second half of the year, the Rutgers product showcased the combination of athletic traits and tantalizing shot-making skill that made him the fifth pick as a potential two-way star at the wing position.

Still, Bailey has ways to go to translate his undeniable talent into NBA impact as the 19-year-old works to improve his offensive efficiency and defensive consistency. As a result, Bailey earns a grade of an A-.

Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards: B

No. 6 Overall Pick

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) dribbles the ball during second half against the Detroit Pistons at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

While his talent flourished in spurts, Tre Johnson's rookie season was largely a struggle through the 60 games he played. Known for his elite shooting ability, Johnson was able to establish his three-point shooting at the NBA level, converting 35.8% of his 5.4 attempts per game. However, the 6-foot-4.75 guard had a difficult time dealing with NBA rim protection, which held him to just 55.6% shooting and 47.9% two-point shooting in general. He also couldn't hold up defensively, which completely limited the Texas product from making a positive impact in his playing time.

However, the NBA does pose a difficult transition for ball-handling guards, especially those who are still growing into their frames like Johnson. Given his combination of height and off-the-dribble shooting skill, Johnson carries upside as a potent backcourt creator as the Washington Wizards look to build around their top selection in next week's 2026 NBA Draft. The 20-year-old has ways to go, though, needing to both scale his shot-making to elite levels and patch up weaknesses as a downhill scorer, playmaker and defender to become an impactful contributor to winning. As a result, Johnson earns a B.