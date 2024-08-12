NBA Rookie Season Goals: Picks Seven Through Ten Edition
With the NBA Summer League in the rearview mirror, the next step for the 2024 rookie class is the real deal. In October, many young players will make their true NBA debuts. They’ll then embark on their first-year journey, a unique experience that will establish the foundation of each prospect’s NBA career.
A successful rookie season looks a bit different for each guy, for they face a wide range of expectations and pressure levels. For picks seven through seven, their expectations are typically lower than those of the top six picks. Star-level outcomes are typically not expected in the same way, but they are still under pressure to develop into good NBA players relatively quickly and have a successful rookie season.
The Portland Trail Blazers’ Donovan Clingan, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rob Dillingham, Memphis Grizzlies’ Zach Edey, and Utah Jazz’s Cody Williams each hold different paths to doing just this, but in particular, here’s one attainable goal for each of picks seven through ten to make their first season a success.
Donovan Clingan: Develop Good Synergy With Scoot Henderson In The Two-Man Game
With Clingan, it’s all but a given that he excels defensively. He’s a 7-foot-2 paint-patrolling big who makes interior scoring a difficult task for opponents. Consequently, it’s his offense that will determine how good he is on a Portland team building around point guard Scoot Henderson. In order to get his offensive development off to a good start, a successful season for Clingan would be one in which he develops good energy with Henderson in the two-man game.
Rob Dillingham: Hold Up Defensively
As Dillingham joins a Minnesota team fresh off a Western Conference Finals berth. Rotation spots are scarce for the championship contender, but Dillingham can still be expected to get minutes throughout the season at the point guard position behind veteran Mike Conley. In these minutes, the biggest test for Dillingham will be his defensive ability. While not the loftiest goal, if Dillingham can demonstrate the ability to hang in defensively with his 165-lb frame, that’ll set a good foundation for him to grow into a productive player in subsequent seasons.
Zach Edey: Play Good Enough Defense To Receive Big Minutes
Edey will likely join a Memphis team as the starting center on a contending team. With their healthy squad, the Grizzlies will employ Edey in a pivotal role as the team’s primary rebounder and screen-setter for Ja Morant. While the two-time National Player Of The Year comfortably projects as an impactful offensive piece early on, questions surround his defense. His lack of agility will harm his ability to defend in space, but he does have the reach of his 7-foot-4 frame to deter shots at the rim. If Edey can leverage his size to play passable defense, his rookie season will be a success and he’ll likely be a very good player right out of the gate.
Cody Williams: Shoot Threes At A High Volume
After a highly efficient freshman season at Colorado, Williams brings many developmental paths to the NBA as a skilled big wing. While he’ll define himself as a player throughout his early NBA career, three-point proficiency will likely be instrumental to success regardless of what his game looks like. To begin this trajectory, Williams can begin by shooting a higher volume of threes for the Jazz. He shot nearly 42% from beyond the arc in college, but on just 1.7 attempts per game. If he can comfortably increase his volume, Williams’ rookie season will be a success.
