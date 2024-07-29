NBA Rookie Season Goals: Top Three Pick Edition
With the NBA Summer League in the rearview mirror, the next step for the 2024 rookie class is the real deal. In October, many young players will make their true NBA debuts. They’ll then embark on their first-year journey, a unique experience that will establish the foundation of each prospect’s NBA career.
A successful rookie season looks a bit different for each player, for they face a wide range of expectations and pressure levels. For the top three picks in June’s draft, they must take on the lofty challenge of proving their draft worth. The Atlanta Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher, Washington Wizards’ Alexandre Sarr, and Houston Rockets’ Reed Sheppard each hold different paths to doing just this, but in particular, here’s one attainable goal for each of the top three selections to make their first season a success.
Zaccharie Risacher: Become a Positive Contributor on Both Ends of the Ball
The first overall pick is often a slot filled with the absolute highest-upside prospects. It’s a pick defined by the Victor Wembanyama’s and Anthony Edwards’ of the world. However, in a weaker-than-normal class, Atlanta went a different route and selected Risacher, whose star upside may be a little more far-fetched than usual. But the 6-foot-9 Frenchman does bring an appealing skillset as a complementary wing. He’s a proficient three-point shooter off the catch, a rangy perimeter defender, and active along the margins. Rather than unlikely star flashes, a successful year one for Risacher would include establishing a positive impact on both ends of the ball. With this foundation, he can build towards the high-end value of a versatile big wing and experiment with his upside in the process.
Alexandre Sarr: Become an Above-Average Ccorer from One Level of the Court
It’s all but a given that Sarr will be a good NBA defender, which puts him in impressive company among recent 19-year-old big men. However, it’s his individual offensive prowess that will truly define the 6-foot-11 Frenchman’s career. On the high ends of his offensive outcomes, Sarr could potentially be a near-star-level scorer. However, a low-end outcome could prevent him from ever becoming a starting-caliber player. To work towards the brighter end of this spectrum, he can get to the basics as a scorer. If he can weaponize his athletic traits and handling comfort into above-average scoring from any level of the court, Sarr can then likely develop a positive offensive profile around this skill down the road.
Reed Sheppard: Become a Frequent Advantage Creator
As Sheppard begins his Rockets career, he brings an intriguing juxtaposition of a pro-ready skill-set and a disadvantageous physical profile. To escape the confines of an off-ball offensive role, a successful rookie season would entail the former Kentucky Wildcat establishing himself as an NBA-caliber point guard. This means that he’ll have to create advantages with the ball in his hands at a frequent rate. While it’s likely ambitious to expect Sheppard to play efficiently out of advantages in year one, he does have a level of speed, functional handling, and pull-up shooting prowess to force defenses into scramble mode right out of the gate. While he would have to keep developing far past this to become a good, playoff-caliber handler, Sheppard cementing himself as a point guard prospect moving forward would make for a successful rookie season.
