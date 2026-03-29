OKC Thunder Recall Rookie, Former Lottery Pick Nikola Topic from G League

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be getting a boost as the regular season comes to a close.

With less than 10 games remaining before the postseason, OKC recalled rookie guard Nikola Topic from the G League, meaning the former lottery pick will join the Thunder's roster for the final stretch of the year.

This comes after the OKC Blue, Oklahoma City's G League affiliate, saw its season come to an end on March 28. Topic continued what has been an impressive stint with the Blue in that contest.

Against the Iowa Wolves, Topic chipped in 21 points, 14 assists, 3 rebounds, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

In 13 contests with the Blue this season, Topic is averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.9 turnovers per game while shooting 55.2% from the field and 46.5% from 3-point range.

After being selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic endured multiple setbacks before finally making his NBA debut this season. The Serbian guard tore his ACL ahead of the draft, and dropped after being a projected top-10 pick.

The torn ACL caused Topic to miss the entire 2024-25 season, but the skilled playmaker was able to return for Oklahoma City's summer league and preseason contests. Then, a cancer diagnosis caused Topic to miss the start of the 2025-26 season, delaying the former lottery pick's NBA regular season debut once again.

On Feb. 12, though, Topic finally made his debut for the Thunder, seeing 12 minutes of action against the Milwaukee Bucks. The rookie appeared in the next four games for OKC, and is averaging 3.2 points, 2 assists and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 43.8% from the field in 10 minutes per game across his first five NBA contests.

After more than a month in the G League, though, Topic should be more prepared to contribute for the Thunder this time around. Topic seems to be comfortable on the court once again, and is still displaying his strong feel for the game and playmaking ability.

Combined with his size at 6-foot-6, the 20-year-old could be a valuable depth piece for OKC to close out the regular season. Additionally, one of the main concerns with Topic's game entering the draft was his perimeter shooting, but the rookie guard has shot well from beyond the arc in the G Leauge.

While Topic likely won't be in Oklahoma City's rotation during the postseason, he has the opportunity to be a bigger part of the Thunder's future in the coming years.

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