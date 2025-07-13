OKC Thunder Rookie Brooks Barnhizer Makes Summer League History
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Brooks Barnhizer needed just two games to make history at the 2025 Las Vegas NBA Summer League.
After winning an NBA title less than a month ago, OKC is 2-0 in Las Vegas and has received strong performances from a number of first-year players, including second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer.
After a strong four-year career at Northwestern, Barnhizer was selected with the No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and has already shown observers what Sam Presti and company saw on the unheralded prospect's college tape.
In a 19-point win against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Barnhizer shot 8-of-10 from the field and 1-of-2 from 3-point range to finish with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, six steals and a block. In Thursday's win against the Brooklyn Nets, Barnhizer struggled on offense, but still made his prescence felt on defense.
The Lafayette, Indiana, product shot 2-for-11 from the field and 0-of-5 from deep, tallying six points, seven rebounds, three assists and seven steals.
With a combined 13 steals in his first two games in Las Vegas, Barnhizer becomes the first player in NBA history to record six or more steals in consecutive Summer League contests.
With Oklahoma City already rostering 15 standard contracts, the 23-year-old was inked to a two-way contract after the draft, meaning he will play in the NBA and the G League as a rookie.
While most of his time on the court during the 2025-26 season will likely come with the OKC Blue, Barnhizer will likely get at least a few opportunities with the Thunder during his first year.
In a long regular season, Oklahoma City has shown that it will rest players like Alex Caruso for much of the regular season to save the veteran wing for the postseason. This could give Barnhizer a shot to earn NBA minutes.
Additionally, being in the same organization as talented wing defenders like Alex Caruso and Lu Dort should help Barnhizer develop on that end of the floor. While defense is the rookie's best attribute, the 6-foot-5 wing needs to become a better shooter to earn consistent time in the NBA.
