OKC Thunder Rookie Reaches Double Figures in Playoff Win against Denver
After a devestating Game 1 loss, the Oklahoma City Thunder rebounded on Wednesday night with a 43-point victory against the Denver Nuggets.
OKC evened the Western Conference semifinals series at one game apiece as the series returns to Denver for what will be a crucial Game 3 showdown. In the blowout win, the Thunder were able to empty the bench, giving players like Dillon Jones, Ousmane Dieng and Ajay Mitchell plenty of time on the floor.
With Nikola Jokic fouling out of the contest before the third quarter ended and Oklahoma City ahead by a wide margin, the aforementioned group saw extended action on the court in the final frame.
Mitchell, a rookie who was picked in the second round of the 2024 draft, made the most of his opportunity, scoring 10 points and notching a steal in 13 minutes. Mitchell shot 4-of-7 from the field and 2-for-2 from 3-point range, putting the final touches on OKC's massive victory.
Mitchell showcased solid shotmaking abliity in his Western Conference semfinals debut, appearing poised and unfazed by the moment. The Santa Barbara product had a solid start to the season, but missed more than 40 games after suffering a toe injury.
In Mitchell's return, the rookie guard has played well, continuing to impress on Wednesday night.
It is important to note that Mitchell's minutes on the floor came in "garbage time" when the game was already out of hand, but the No. 38 overall pick has showed flashes throughout his rookie year. Averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assisits per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, Mitchell has the potential to develop into a good role player in the NBA.
While Mitchell likely won't see much time on the floor throughout the rest of the postseason unless the Thunder are in another blowout situation, it will be intriguing to track his development in 2025-26.
Mitchell wasn't the only rookie who saw the court for OKC in their Game 2 win against Denver, as first-round pick and Weber State product Dillon Jones logged eight minutes. Jones finished the contest with four points, a rebound, an assist and a block while shooting 1-of-1 from the field and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.
