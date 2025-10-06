OKC Thunder Rookies Turn Heads in 2025-26 NBA Preseason Debut
It appears that the Oklahoma City have found another intriguing crop of rookies.
The Thunder's 2025 first round pick, Thomas Sorber, may be sidelined for the season with an ACL injury, but the team still had three of first-year players put their talent on display Sunday.
Oklahoma City turned in a 135-114 victory to start the team's 2025-26 preseason slate as veteran wing Aaron Wiggins was OKC's leading scorer. For the Hornets, rookie wing Kon Knueppel led the way with 18 points and four makes from 3-point range.
Aside from the game's leading scorers, though, the Thunder received plenty of significant contributions.
Undrafted rookie Chris Youngblood scored 20 points for Oklahoma City off the bench, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc in 21 minutes on the floor. Youngblood added three rebounds, an assist and just one turnover against Charlotte.
The sharpshooter played three seasons at Kennesaw State and a year at South Florida before finishing his college career at Alabama. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Youngblood averaged 10.3 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 38.8% from deep.
Despite not being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, Youngblood seems to have found a home in Oklahoma City. The 6-foot-4, 221-pound guard performed well in the summer league, and has now continued his solid showing into the preseason.
While Youngblood likely won't get a standard contract in OKC this season, the 23-year-old could earn a two-way spot or a place with the Thunder's G League team in 2025-26.
Alongside the undrafted free agent, 2024 lottery pick Nikola Topic and 2025 second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer each showed flashes for Oklahoma City.
Topic finished with 10 points, seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. Similar to Topic's summer league performances, the 19-year-old showcased his impressive passing ability, but still needs to refine some of the other areas of his game.
The No. 12 pick from last year's class got the start for OKC, playing 31 minutes while helping the Thunder to a win. Unlike Youngblood, Topic already has a standard contract and is vying for a spot in Mark Daigneault's rotation.
Barnhizer logged six points, three rebounds, an assist, four steals and a block while comitting zero turnovers in 25 minutes on the floor. Barnhizer attempted just two shots from the field, but made a noticable impact on defense off the bench.
The No. 44 overall selection is on a two-way contract and likely won't play much for the Thunder's NBA team this year, but has the potential to develop into OKC's next menacing defender on the wing at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds.
