OKC Thunder Teammates Laud Rookie, 2024 Lottery Pick Nikola Topic
After missing the entire 2024-25 season, many NBA fans are unfamiliar with Nikola Topic.
The No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic was a high-profile draft prospect, but played overseas before coming to the NBA. As a result, most American fans had yet to see the young guard play until this summer.
Topic suffered a torn ACL during the pre-draft process, causing the potentail top five selection to fall outside the top 10. Sam Presti and company seized the opportunity, adding the 6-foot-6 Serbian guard.
Topic's injury held him out of the 2024-25 campaign, one that saw the Thunder win an NBA title, but after rehabbing for an entire season, the rookie guard could be a helpful addition for OKC.
Topic played in the NBA Summer League, averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 33.3% from the field and 20.8% from beyond the arc in six games. While his shooting numbers weren't stellar, Topic showed good passing acumen and had success driving to the rim.
During the Oklahoma City Thunder's media day and the team's first few practice availabilities, OKC players and coaches highlighted the 19-year-olds success so far.
"He’s been good," Chet Holmgren said. "Played pickup a couple times with him last week, it really stands out the way he sees the game. Even without the ball in his hands, the way he cuts. ... He’s going to continue to improve very fast, he has a serious approach to the game."
Third-year guard Cason Wallace also had positive feedback for the rookie guard.
"He’s very fun to play with,” Wallace added. “He’s a great point guard, sees the floor very well, makes minimal mistakes.”
Even head coach Mark Daigneault praised Topic, noting his "immense maturity" and "great awareness".
"He did a great job today," Daigneault said on Tuesday.
The maturity the Daigneault mentioned could help Topic factor into the Thunder's rotation by the end of his first season on the court. Competing for minutes on a roster filled with talented role players coming off a title will certainly be difficult, but Presti and company have shown that OKC's front office covets big guards who are skilled passers, like Josh Giddey.
Topic will have to prove on an NBA court that he can make a similar impact and play within the structure of Oklahoma City's scheme, but so far, it seems like the rookie has fit in well.
