Orlando's Recent Draft Picks Could be Important for Magic's Playoff Hopes
The Orlando Magic have been a solid team over the past few seasons.
After winning 34 games during Paolo Banchero's rookie season, the Magic have topped 40 wins each of the past two years, reaching the playoffs in 2024 and 2025.
Led by Banchero, who earned an All-Selection a year after being named Rookie of the Year, and Franz Wagner, who averaged more than 24 points per game in last season, the Magic have a solid core that should be able to compete for postseason home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference.
The past two seasons, though, Orlando hasn't been a strong enough shooting team to make any noise in the playoffs, falling in the first round each year. Under the tutelage of head coach Jamahl Mosley, the Magic have built a strong defense, but still needed more spacing to be a real threat.
Over the offseason, Orlando adressed the aforementioned concerns, trading for Desmond Bane and drafting Jase Richardson. With Bane filling the spot that Kenatvious Caldwell-Pope used to occupy in the Magic's rotation, recent first-round draft picks like Tristan Da Silva and Jase Richardson will likely be counted on top take on decent roles this season.
Both Richardson and Da Silva were skilled shooters at the college level who could make a big impact for Orlando if they can knock down triples in the NBA.
Da Silva, who was selected No. 18 overall in 2024, shot better than 39% from beyond the arc in each of his final two seasons at Colorado. As a rookie, the former Buffs standout averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.5% from deep.
At 6-foot-8 and more than 215 pounds, Da Silva's size could make him a valuable role player for the Magic if he can find his rythym as a shooter in year two.
Richardson fell in the 2025 class due to his size, but the former Michigan State star's feel for the game and shooting touch could make him a perfect fit with Orlando. The Magic have multiple strong defenders with good size on the roster to make up for any deficiencies Richardson may have on that end of the floor.
After averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range with the Spartans, Richardson should be able to knock down shots and find open shooters for the Magic.
