Suns Three Rookies Could Each Have Immediate Impact
Heading into the offseason, no situation in the league looked bleaker than the Phoenix Suns. Following a dissappointing 36-46 season, the Suns were the only team in the league to miss the playoffs, play-in and the lottery. Two of their three stars –– Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal –– were clearly disgruntled and wanted out, and the Suns had little cap flexibility to do so.
On June 22, the Suns finally pulled the trigger, sending Durant to Houston in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, two future second-round picks, Daeqwon Plowden and the 2025 NBA Draft picks that soon became Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea.
In just a few short weeks, the Phoenix Suns seemed to be building towards future success –– kickstarting a semi-youth movement the team hadn't seen in years. Maluach, Fleming and Brea each project as rotational players in the future, who could become a part of a fourth-iteration Devin Booker-led core.
But what can they do right now?
Khaman Maluach
Maluach was selected with the No. 10 overall pick acquired from the Rockets, through the Durant trade, and has an argument as the best interior defender in the 2025 class. His athleticism, mobility and reach allow the Duke product to cover space at the rate few NBA bigs can –– swarming around the court.
2024-25 averages: 21.3 minutes, 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.3 blocks, 0.2 stelas per game on 71.2 / 25.0 / 76.6 shooting splits
While far from a complete offensive player, he's a solid rim-runner who's shown capable of finishing lobs, scooping up put-backs and running in transition. The Suns have been in search of a long-term center pairing for Booker, jumping from Deandre Ayton, to Jusuf Nurkic, to Nick Richards –– and now perhaps Maluach.
He'll compete with two former Hornets in Richards and Mark Williams for the starting job in his rookie season. Williams probably gets the nod to open the season, but given his injury history, he'll likely miss a good portion of the season, leaving it up for grabs for Maluach.
Maluach is clearly the center of the future, but there's a decent chance he becomes the center of now as well.
Rasheer Fleming
After acquiring Williams and Maluach on day one of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Suns weren't done just yet. Management had their sights laser-focused on one player in particulary –– Rasheer Fleming. Phoenix made a series of trades to land the No. 31 overall pick and select the St. Joseph's forward, bringing more size to the team.
2024-25 averages: 31.2 minutes, 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.4 steals per game on 53.1 / 39.0 / 74.3 shooting splits
Out of the three new rookies in Phoenix, Fleming has a case as the most likely first-year starter. Standing at a sizable 6-foot-9, 240 pounds while being a knockdown 3-point shooter is a surefire way to crack an NBA rotation –– especially one lacking depth at the forward spot.
He'll be competing with veteran Royce O' Neale for the starting power forward job, with no major threats in the second unit either. Fleming is one of few Suns on the entire roster who can defend multiple positions, shoot efficiently from beyond-the-arc and finish at the rim.
He'll be a role player either way, supporting lead scorers like Booker and Green, but Fleming could pan out as a dream role player in his rookie season, leading to a starting role.
Koby Brea
In a draft class lacking of 3-point shooting, Brea presented a case as potentially the best pure shooter in the 2025 NBA Draft. He may be a relatively one-trick pony, but he's mastered that trick, and projects to become one of the NBA's best shooters right away.
2024-25 averages: 28 minutes, 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 blocks, 0.5 steals per game on 47.0 / 43.5. / 91.4 shooting splits
Brea's limitations are thought to box him into a smaller role as a sharpshooter off the bench, but he showcased some upside in his Summer League play that could prove otherwise.
With Durant and Beal now departed from the team, along with Grayson Allen's future up in the air, there's a potential massive hole in the spacing department that could signal for Brea's help desperately –– leading to an immediate role.