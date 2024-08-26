Predicting Statistical Leaders For The 2024-25 Rookie Class
Among the many ways for a rookie to stand out within their class, one of the loudest is through leading in a major statistical category. At maximum, five players will earn such a distinction this upcoming season. While there are many plausible candidates to lead all first-year players in points, rebounds, assists, steals, or blocks, these five boast the best chance at topping the leaderboard.
Points Per Game: Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls
While it’s rare that a non-top ten pick leads all rookies in scoring, Buzelis has the skill and opportunity to do so in a class absent of blue-chip prospects. He’s a proficient scorer at the rim and in the mid-range, who can both finish plays and get his own off the dribble. Further, if he carries his summer league success from three into the regular season, he’ll be dangerous from all three levels. The 6-foot-9 forward is joining a Bulls team without high expectations nor featured star creators, so he boasts the opportunity to scale his scoring up in ways that other rookies can’t.
Rebounds Per Game: Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
While a strong candidate to lead rookies in points per game, the 7-foot-4 Edey is an even bigger threat to lead all rookies in rebounding. Fresh off back-to-back college seasons in which the National Player Of The Year averaged over 12 rebounds per game, the former Purdue Boilermaker will fill the center position for the Grizzlies in large part due to his dominance on the boards. He racks up rebounds on both ends of the floor, which will be integral for Memphis.
Assists Per Game: Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
In his minutes at the point guard position, Castle will get plenty of opportunities to show off his passing acumen. The 6-foot-5 rookie exhibited a great feel for making smart reads in his lone season at UConn. Plus, by sharing the court with the 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama, Castle will have a big target to finish plays for him.
Steals Per Game: Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets
While best known for his three-point mastery, Sheppard is also extremely good at prying the ball loose. With stellar anticipation and strong hands, he racked up 2.5 steals per contest as a freshman at Kentucky. As the 2024 draftees make the transition to the pros, nobody is more equipped to notch steals than Sheppard.
Blocks Per Game: Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers
The best defender among incoming rookies, the 7-foot-2 Clingan is a monstrous rim protector. In addition to his size, he brings incredible timing and ball-tracking on his shot contests at the rim. After averaging 2.5 blocks per game as a sophomore at UConn last season, there’s a good chance Clingan is one of the top shot-blockers among all players in the NBA.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.