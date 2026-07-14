Rookie Brayden Burries is Proving his False Ceiling at Summer League

Each NBA Draft cycle, a handful of prospects are tagged with a “ceiling,” the highest-possible outcome before they plateau in their basketball development.

Often times, players are more than capable of breaking through those ceilings, usually confined to roles such as play-finishers, three-and-D and more. Bucks’ guard Brayden Burries — a top-10 pick at the 2026 NBA Draft — seems to be the first player to be breaking through the ceiling he was tagged with.

A five-star at Arizona, Burries led one of the top teams in the nation in scoring, helping the Wildcats to the Final Four alongside now-Suns’ forward Koa Peat.

Despite his pedigree and talent, he was largely tagged with a role player ceiling. Burries is more than capable of running the pick-and-roll, though many in the draft space felt it tough to envision him playing on the ball and returning star value, despite his success at Arizona.

Now, through three Summer League games, Burries already seems to be curbing those notions.

In his three Las Vegas contests, Burries is averaging 22.3 points per game on 50% shooting, including 44% from three on six attempts per game from beyond the arc. Even more, the 6-foot-4 guard is averaging a solid 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists, showing off drastically more play-making than he was able to with the Wildcats.

Brayden Burries - Certified Bucket.



23 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL pic.twitter.com/mPGFF4LXLu — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 14, 2026

He's been among the more poised rookies in the entire event, looking like one of the best of the top-10 guard group that included Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr. and Kingston Flemings.

Those who paid attention to Burries' success at Arizona likely could've predicted a strong Summer League start. He's among the stronger guards in the entire '26 draft class, able to toggle between physicality and finesse on any given play. That combination of skills is perfect for Summer League, which massively ramps up the pressure and physicality as rookies try to acclimate to professional basketball.

Burries has fit like a glove thus far, able to get out in transition, handle the ball with ease, shot and play-make and more.

Burries breaking through his false ceiling would be massive for a Milwaukee team in desperate need of talent following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. He was their first top-10 pick in some time, and one of two lottery picks alongside Nate Ament. He's now one of the focal points of the Bucks' franchise, and will have ample opportunity to develop his game as Milwaukee looks to rebuild.