The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League is underway.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

After the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic finished, the Las Vegas Summer League, which features a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient performances, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the fifth day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

The No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals while shooting 7-of-17 from the field, 2-of-8 from deep and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

Jaden Bradley, Toronto Raptors

The No. 50 pick recorded 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, 0-of-1 from beyond the arc and 5-of-7 from the charity stripe in a 94-93 win against Indiana.

Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

The No. 10 pick scored a game-high 23 points, adding 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals and a block while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, 3-of-8 from deep and 3-of-7 from the free throw line.

Chris Cenac Jr., Boston Celtics

The No. 27 pick scored a team-high 16 points, adding 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 blocks while shooting 6-of-13 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

Sergio de Larrea, Dallas Mavericks

The No. 25 pick turned in 16 points, 12 assists, a rebound and a block, shooting 3-of-7 from the field, 2-of-5 from deep and 6-of-6 from the free throw line in a 96-88 win against Memphis.

Jorge Diaz Graham, Dallas Mavericks

The undrafted free agent logged 11 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals and a block while shooting 4-of-10 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Tre Donaldson, Miami Heat

The undrafted free agent finished with 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal while shooting 10-of-18 from the field, 1-of-5 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Tucker DeVries, Boston Celtics

The undrafted free agent put up 11 points, a rebound, an assist and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-10 from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Allen Graves, Toronto Raptors

The No. 19 pick logged 13 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals while shooting 5-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep.

J'Vonne Hadley, Miami Heat

The undrafted free agent notched 10 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, a steal, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 3-of-7 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe.

Jack Kayil, New York Knicks

The No. 39 pick finished with 19 points, 4 assists, a rebound and 3 steals while shooting 6-of-13 from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Minnesota Timberwolves

The No. 59 pick tallied 10 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe.

The No. 47 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft logged 16 points, 8 rebounds, an assist and a block while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Rienk Mast, Indiana Pacers

The undrafted free agent scored a game-high 23 points, adding 10 rebounds and a block while shooting 8-of-14 from the field, 3-of-7 from deep and 2-of-3 from the charity stripe.

Dillon Mitchell, Boston Celtics

The No. 40 selection accumulated 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.

Koa Peat, Phoenix Suns

The No. 30 pick racked up 19 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals while shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a 95-88 win against Milwaukee.

Oziyah Sellers, New York Knicks

The undrafted free agent tallied 10 points, 7 rebounds and an assist while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

The No. 34 pick scored a game-high 35 points, adding 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block while shooting 14-of-23 from the field, 5-of-9 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a 90-73 win against Miami.

Ernest Udeh Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

The undrafted free agent chipped in 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 blocks and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-6 from the field.

Henri Veesaar, Atlanta Hawks

The No. 52 pick racked up 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in a 102-90 win against Boston.

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

The No. 4 pick tallied 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 blocks and 2 steals while shooting 8-of-17 from the field, 3-of-8 from deep and 0-of-6 from the free throe line.