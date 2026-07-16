Which NBA Rookies are Leading Summer League Statistically

The 2026 NBA Summer League is offically in full swing, with several of the league's newest players already showing their talent in the desert.

Below, we’ll look at which rookies are leading Las Vegas Summer League in points, rebound, assists, steals and blocks per game:

Points: Meleek Thomas, Cavaliers

Cavaliers’ second-round pick Meleek Thomas has been far-and-away the best scorer in Las Vegas, going for 28.3 points across three games. That’s the most per game for any player, with the next three closest having only played one or two games.

Even more, Thomas has shot 50% from the field and a white-hot 46% from three, in addition to 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

So far, Thomas is far exceeding expectations.

Rebounds: Rienk Mast, Pacers

Undrafted free agent Rienk Mast has made a huge impact for the Pacers’ Summer League squad, crashing the glass with force.

Through three games he’s averaged 10.0 rebounds, grabbing 30 in total. So far, he trails only 2025-draft 7-footers in Khaman Maluach and Joan Beringer.

Miraculously, Mast — a former Nebraska Cornhusker — has averaged an event-high 5.3 offensive rebounds.

Assists: Sergio de Larrea, Mavericks

The Mavericks' first-round pick in Sergio de Larrea has struggled to score after coming over from Valencia, though his passing has looked like an easily pluggable skill.

In playing with lottery pick Morez Johnson Jr., de Larrea has averaged a blistering 7.0 assists across three games, totaling 21 dimes in all. He’s averaged only 3.0 turnovers as well, trailing only Ryan Nembhard and Zyon Pullin as a passer.

He’s shot just 32% from the field, though if he can find his scoring touch again, he’ll be a dangerous play-maker for Dallas.

Steals: Bruce Thornton, Rockets

The first pick of the second round, Rockets’ guard Bruce Thornton was a knock factor as a scorer, though his defense has popped early in his professional career.

Through three games he’s averaged 3.3 steals, in addition to over 20 points per game.

Thornton’s processed the game at a rapid rate, able to impact both ends of the floor. And Houston will be hoping he can add some Year 1 impact.

Blocks: Caleb Wilson, Bulls

Likely the most impressive of the top-four picks so far, Wilson exploded for a record 35 points in his Summer League opener, showing off 3-point shooting he didn’t at North Carolina.

Even more, he’s continued to be a prolific defensive play-maker, totaling 3.0 blocks per game through three games. He trails only second-year rim-protectors like Joan Beringer, Jonas Aidoo and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Wilson has also added 1.3 steals per game, looking like a two-way star already.