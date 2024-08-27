Regardless Of When Devin Carter Debuts, Kings Bound To Get Upgrade
The Sacramento Kings made a huge splash during the NBA offseason by signing former All-Star DeMar DeRozan, adding to their already impressive warchest of highly functional offensive players.
But they made a move before that signing, that's bound to put them into a much more beneficial situation long-term, and that was the drafting of Devin Carter.
Carter, a 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Providence, already projects as an all-around player due to his scoring instincts (19.7 points), rebounding prowess (8.7 per contest), and defensive versatility (2.8 stocks per game last season). What made him a strong get for the Kings isn't just the fact that he can lean into the offensive identity the organization has built for itself - he can also provide a needed boost on the other end of the floor, and work in multiple lineups.
For Sacramento, it was never about avoiding defenders. The organization simply made a strong effort in prioritizing offensively capable performers, and if they couldn't defend, that wasn't much of a deal breaker.
For Carter, the expectation is that he can step in and do what Davion Mitchell could not: Space the floor consistently, run an offense, and incorporate himself into the established scoring scheme, while becoming a plus guarding ball-handlers.
Unfortunately, Carter isn't going to be ready to start the season. He underwent shoulder surgery, and an update is expected to arrive roughly in January, which means the rookie might not make his season debut until we're into the late stages of 2024-2025.
(It might also mean the Kings, pending recovery, might prefer to keep him off the floor for the duration of next season, but that's getting ahead of ourselves.)
Regardless of whether Carter makes his debut this season or next, his upside and team integration prospects are both extremely intriguing, especially for a team that could use a little more two-way play.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
