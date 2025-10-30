Rookie Jeremiah Fears Has Been Lone Bright Spot in Pelicans' Slow Start
There’s been little room for optimism in the New Orleans Pelicans season so far, given their winless start.
The games started out competitive. They first took the Memphis Grizzlies down to the wire, eventually falling by just six points. And they then forced extra innings versus the San Antonio Spurs, who are out to a 4-0 start.
Since then, things have gone from bad to worse. They’ve suffered massive losses to the Celtics and Nuggets, losing by 32 and 34, respectively.
If there’s been a lone bright spot, it’s been the play of their two rookies, and more specifically the No. 7 pick in Jeremiah Fears.
Drafted at 18, there were low expectations for Fears out of Oklahoma, as many thought him a project pick who could struggle as many guards do in Year 1.
Through both preseason and a few regular season games, Fears has blown expectations out of the water, showing poise that few teenagers enter the NBA with.
The most recent example of this was in the team’s blowout loss to Denver, where Fears started in the backcourt alongside Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson and DeAndre Jordan. Not only was he a positive, he was one of the only positives.
Across 30 minutes, he scored a team-high 21 points on 66% shooting from the floor. He also finished with a team-high six assists to just one turnover, adding two steals in the process.
Wednesday night wasn’t Fears’ only soldi performance. He looked like one of the more steady rookies through preseason play, and has scored in double-figures in all but one game — a forgettable 1-for-11 shooting night versus Boston.
In the Pelicans’ opener he added 17 points on 70% shooting, and followed that up with 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting against the Spurs. Through just four games, he's averaging 10.7 points on 45% shooting with 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game — numbers the organization will be more than happy with considering the growth he'll see in the next half-dec
Considering the Pelicans gave up their 2026 unprotected first to move up and draft Derik Queen — who's been solid, but not quite as stellar as Fears — fans can at least take solace in the fact their top draft choice is performing.
He'll of course need to keep up his offensive output, but his affinity for smooth dribble-driving and handling seems to have transferred seamlessly to NBA spacing.