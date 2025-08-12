Rookie Maxime Raynaud Offers Kings Versatility
The Kings were active on draft night 2025, trading future draft capital to grab the No. 24 pick and select wing Nique Clifford. They did so without giving up their second-round pick, at the time hinting to the fact they had a potential target.
That pick would eventually turn into Stanford big Maxime Raynaud, pound-for-pound one of the more intriguing players in the entire class.
Eventually taken at No. 42, the 7-foot-1 Raynaud was a collegiate star, scoring over 20 points and adding 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks for the Cardinal in his senior season. But it wasn’t just how prolific Raynaud’s scoring was, it was how he did it.
Raynaud is the true definition of a stretch big. He shot 16 times per game for Stanford, with more than a third of his total shots coming from beyond the arc. He hit on a great 35% of those, showcasing plenty of touch outside of simple catch-and-shoot attempts. He also had a knack for parlaying the threat of his jumper into looks inside, which eventually led to his finishing within the top-15 of ACC scoring leaders.
Raynaud quickly turned his collegiate success to professional, helping the Kings’ Summer League squad make the final in Las Vegas. Across five games he was able to score 12.8 points on 49% shooting, adding 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He shot just 25% from beyond the arc, but the small sample size mixed with his previous numbers and great form offer little question about his shooting.
Now, visions are already swirling about Raynaud’s fit on the Kings’ NBA squad. Sacramento has somewhat of a patchwork roster of talented veterans, but it’s fairly easy to slot Raynaud in due to his unique size and scoring ability. Especially alongside, or in reserve of, star Domantas Sabonis.
For every Raynaud’s offensive pro, there’s a defensive con. He can nab blocks simply putting himself in position, but has a ways to go in becoming a legitimately rim-protector, an essential must in playing five at the NBA level. If his defense doesn’t come around to some degree, he’ll have to be mightily effective on offense to make a positive impact.
Still, the French big offers the team a drastically different look than its had in the last handful of years. While there's no guarantee he's able to make a great impact as a rookie, he'll at least be a player they can pour into in hopes he comes along in the next few years.