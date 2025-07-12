Rookie Standouts from Day Two of 2025 Las Vegas NBA Summer League
Thursday marked the first day of the 2025 Las Vegas NBA Summer League.
After Cooper Flagg and other rookies made their NBA debuts on the event's opening day, Friday still featured a number of intriguing first-year players in action. Joan Beringer, Jase Richardson and others starred on day one, and a few more rookies added their name to the list on day two.
Here's a look at the top performances from members of the 2025 NBA Draft class from Friday's slate of Summer League contests.
Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards
The No. 6 overall selection in the 2025 class, Johnson excelled in his first professional game, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Johnson shot 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Hansen Yang, Portland Trail Blazers
In his NBA debut, Yang stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
Yang also shot 3-of-7, committed six fouls and turned the ball over three times, but the No. 16 pick still had an overall positive performance.
Caleb Love, Portland Trail Blazers
After going undrafted, Love had an impressive showing in his NBA debut, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The former North Carolina and Arizona guard shot 7-of-16 from the floor and 4-of-7 from 3-point range in the Blazers' 33-point win against the Golden State Warriors.
Will Richard, Golden State Warriors
Richard was one of Golden State's lone bright spots on Friday, turning in 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
The No. 56 pick in this year's class, the Florida product shot 5-of-9 from the field to go along with zero turnovers.
Kasparas Jakučionis, Miami Heat
After a lackluster showing at the California Classic, Jakučionis put up 24 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in his Las Vegas Summer League debut.
The No. 20 overall selection in this year's class shot 7-of-12 from the field and 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.
Eli Ndiaye, Atlanta Hawks
While the Hawks were led by 2023 first-round pick Kobe Bufkin, Ndiaye tallied 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in the Hawks win against the Heat.
The 21-year-old forward recorded zero turnovers and shot 4-of-8 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc on Friday.
Liam McNeeley, Charlotte Hornets
McNeeley scored a team-high 22 points off the bench, also accumulating 12 rebounds and six assists.
The No. 29 pick shot 7-of=16 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep while leading the Hornets to a six-point win.
Koby Brea, Phoenix Suns
Brea, the No. 41 selection in this year's class, tallied 19 points, three rebounds and a steal while shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in a win against the Wizards.
Walter Clayton Jr., Utah Jazz
After gaining experience in the Salt Lake Summer League, Clayton Jr. looked comfortable on the floor Friday night.
The No. 18 pick in 2025 put up 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block while shooting 8-of-17 from the field and 4-of-10 from 3-point range in the loss.
Alijah Martin, Toronto Raptors
After winning a national title at Florida alongside Richard and Clayton Jr., Martin was selected at No. 39 in the 2025 draft.
In his NBA debut, the talented 23-year-old guard finished with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in 21 minutes on the court. Martin finished as a +36 in the box score.
