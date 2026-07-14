Second-Round Pick Leading NBA Summer League in Scoring

On draft night 2026, Arkansas product Meleek Thomas failed to hear his name in the first round.

Despite it being a loaded class, it was still surprising not to hear Thomas’s name given his combination of success with the Razorbacks, youth and upside.

Now, Thomas is already looking to prove those who passed on him wrong.

Drafted in the second round at No. 34 by the Kings, then promptly traded to the Cavaliers, Thomas is leading the entire Summer League in both total points and points per game. He’s easily been one of, if not the best prospect to take the floor, looking to part of a future star for Cleveland.

Through three games, Thomas has averaged a blistering 28.3 points on 50% shooting, hitting on 46% of an absurd eight 3-pointers taken per game. He’s looked adequately athletic, able to get downhill, and has seen truly unreal shooting numbers.

Cavs rookie Meleek Thomas through 3 games: 28.3 PPG/4.3 APG/4.0 RPG/2.3 SPG on 50% FG, 46% 3P, 100% FT



Who does he remind you of? 👀 pic.twitter.com/25LwNbt6PM — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) July 14, 2026

On Tuesday, Thomas topped out at a scorching 35 points, shooting 14-for-23 overall. He hit five of his nine threes, shooting only one free throw. He finished as a +16 in the Cavaliers' blowout win of the Heat, adding three rebounds, three steals, two steals and a block.

Alongside Darius Acuff Jr. at Arkansas, Thomas showed more than just flashes of being a potent scorer, offering up play-making, stingy defense and rebounding in spurts. He’s now carried that over to the professional level as well.

Thomas has interestingly dished out 4.3 assists to just 1.7 turnovers with the Cavaliers, showing some real upside play-making on the ball. Additionally, he’s nabbed 2.3 steals per game, showing off defensive play-making, in addition to 4.0 rebounds per game.

In melding his white-hot scoring to his all-around success, Thomas has looked like a future star in Las Vegas.

“I’m going to forever feel some type of way about that,” Thomas said of sliding to the second round. “I just know my value, I know my worth, I know the work I put in and I demand that respect.”

While the Cavaliers currently have a guard-heavy rotation, they certainly won't be unhappy if Thomas is able to crack the rotation in Year 1. They're looking to continue to contend in the Eastern Conference, and his being able to add all around production would be a massive boon to the rotation and future of the team.

The Cavaliers next take on the Pelicans at 4:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 15, though Thomas's Summer League action could be done following three electric games.