Spurs' Dylan Harper Shines in Preseason Debut
When news broke in September that Dylan Harper needed surgery to repair a partially torn collateral ligament in his left thumb, many thought he’d be out until the start of the regular season.
However, the surgery and Harper’s recovery went well, and on Friday, the Spurs' second overall pick made his preseason debut against Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz.
If Harper was rusty from being away from the court, he didn’t show it.
The rookie finished with nine points and three assists in 18 minutes, and San Antonio was +20 in his minutes. Harper looked incredibly poised in his debut. He didn’t allow Utah’s defenders to speed him up, moved well off the ball and did an excellent job diagnosing pick and roll coverages.
The guard’s shot and utility off-ball were pre-draft questions, and will be something to monitor going forward, but he had it going against the Jazz. Harper started the night scoring on a backdoor cut, knocked down a three on a relocation and converted a step back mid-range as the shot-clock expired.
Harper flashed his handle and change-of-pace ability on a few drives, on which he either found an open teammate or finished at the rim. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson ran multiple horns sets with Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet as the screeners, which allowed Harper to get downhill with relative ease.
The newest Spur was as good as advertised offensively, but his defense particularly stood out. Harper hounded opposing ball-handlers as they dribbled up the court, creating multiple turnovers on errant passes not credited as steals in the box score. His effort was outstanding and exactly what you’d want to see from a rookie that will have to play well to increase his role this season.
Harper did get beaten a few times by Jazz guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Keyontae George–his lateral quickness and foot speed can be an issue at times, but overall, his motor and physicality were encouraging signs.
The Spurs' second overall pick showed flashes of why the organization was comfortable using a high draft pick on him despite having two other on-ball guards on the roster. His game was as good as one could hope for coming off an injury.
Harper will have the chance to build on his inaugural performance on Monday, when the Spurs travel to Indianapolis to play the Pacers.