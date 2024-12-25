Stephon Castle Has Incredible Performance in Limited Minutes against 76ers
In a close game that saw Joel Embiid ejected early in the second quarter, Stephon Castle produced impressive numbers that would make one think he played regular rotation minutes.
Castle put up 17 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in only 13 minutes of action against the underperforming 76ers. His playing time was limited due to foul trouble, which leaves us wondering what the night could've looked like for Castle and the Spurs had he controlled his aggression better.
The jumbo guard showed his playmaking and ability to score in a variety of ways. Castle had a few strong takes to the rim, resulting in and-one's and easy finishes. His big frame and ability to use his body against defenders makes him such a tough matchup in 1-on-1 situations as he took advantage of KJ Martin and Kyle Lowry on multiple occasions. He also has a crafty midrange game that is effective in the halfcourt. Castle has been effective in playing on and off the ball and can guard multiple positions, making him an easy player to fit into any lineup configuration.
The 6-foot-6 guard out of UConn is the early favorite for Kia NBA Rookie of the Year after a meniscus injury to Sixers guard Jared McCain that will likely have him sidelined the rest of the season. Castle is averaging 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.9 assists in 26.3 minutes through his first 28 games, which has seen him make 17 appearances in the starting lineup. If Castle can improve his poor efficiency from the field (38.9%) and from three (26.8%), he will be an even bigger betting favorite for the league's top rookie.
With Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan back from injuries, it is unclear if Castle will be a consistent starter the rest of the season, but he will nonetheless be a major component to the team's success moving forward. He, along with veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, have drastically improved the Spurs on both ends of the floor resulting in a +4.9 net rating compared to last season. Castle and the Spurs will look to continue their playoff push and pass their previous season's win total in the coming weeks.
