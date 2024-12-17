Spurs’ Stephon Castle Leads Rookie of the Year Race with Edey, McCain Injuries
With various other rookies out due to injury, San Antonio Spurs’ guard Stephon Castle has likely assumed the mantle of Rookie of the Year front-runner.
On Saturday, it was announced that front-runner Jared McCain would be sidelined indefinitely due to a torn lateral meniscus, extremely unfortunate news given his white-hot start to his career.
Zach Edey, too, was the likely front-runner before injury. While he’s back in the lineup after missing weeks — totaling 13 points and 10 rebounds in his return — he’s still behind the curve. He’ll have more than enough time to make up that ground, but others have likely overtaken the top spots, starting with Castle.
The No. 4 pick in the draft, the former UConn Husky was supremely talented as a two-way guard-wing hybrid, but has gotten off to an ever better than many thought.
Through 25 games, Castle has averaged 11.7 points on 38% shooting, adding 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. While the offensive stats aren’t eye-popping, there’s little resistance from other rookies there, and his patented defense has more than made up for the gap in efficiency.
Castle has averaged nearly a steal per game, transferring his stifling defensive skillset flawlessly from college to the pros.
He’s been a great addition next to superstar Victor Wembanyama, providing enough impact on both ends to justify time on-court often.
While he’ll still need to continue ramping up his game if he wants to keep the reigns on a potential Rookie of the Year campaign, the early signs are there.
