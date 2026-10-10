The Top NBA Rookies to Watch in Today’s Preseason Slate

We're racing toward the NBA's regular season, with multiple teams still facing off in preseason action.

Tonight, several of the league's top picks will take the floor, hoping to ramp up ahead of their debut season. Here are a few rookies to keep tabs on in today’s action:

Keaton Wagler, Clippers

The No. 5 overall pick in Keaton Wagler wasn’t perfect in his preseason opener, though he did established a great starting point and hit a big-time shot down the stretch.

He shot 3-for-15 for 15 points, adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. He shot 1-for-11, though those that followed him through the pre-draft process know 3-point shooting won’t remain a weakness for long.

On Saturday, Wagler and the Clippers face off against the new look Raptors at 5:30 p.m. CT.

AJ Dybantsa, Wizards

The top pick in AJ Dybantsa finally made his preseason debut days ago, kicking his career off against the defending-champion Knicks.

The Wizards were able to grab a win over New York, with Dybantsa playing a vital role from the starting lineup. He wasn’t able to show off his elite scoring in going for just 11 points on 11 shots, though his defense was the highlight. He nabbed four steals, saying "I always knew I had potential. It was me being lazy in college — I'm capable of defending at the highest level.”

Dybantsa will soon be adding his three-level scoring to the mix. And pairing it with elite defense will certainly make him worthy of the No. 1 pick.

The Wizards take on the Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m. CT.

Darius Acuff Jr. vs. Yaxel Lendeborg

At 7:30 p.m. CT, the Warriors and Kings will face off in a California tilt, with two of the top-performing rookies taking the floor.

Yaxel Lendeborg has looked a Day 1 contributor for Golden State, using his big frame, solid athleticism and high-level skill to stuff the stat sheet. Against the Lakers, he led the team in scoring at 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting, doing so in just 21 minutes.

Darius Acuff Jr. hasn’t quite found his scoring stride for the Kings, but is seeing more pressure than most rookies. He’s slated to be one of the Kings’ go-to offensive options, and will be treated as such all season long. In Sacramento’s first NBA bout, he led the starters with 19 points and four assists.