Welcome to the final night of NBA Cup group play .

Entering the 11-game slate Friday night, seven of the eight spots in the NBA Cup knockout bracket are up for grabs. And the Mavericks, the only team to secure a NBA Cup berth before Friday, still have plenty to play for as they hunt down home-court advantage in the quarterfinals.

Follow along as we track the NBA Cup tiebreakers as well as which teams have clinched a spot in the knockout bracket and which teams are eliminated:

NBA Cup live updates: Who’s in, who’s eliminated, and what does each team need?

How tiebreakers work in the NBA Cup

If two or more teams are tied within a group, here is the order of tiebreakers:

Head-to-head record in group play Point differential in group play Total points scored in group play Record from the 2025-26 regular season Random drawing

If two teams are tied for the wild card in a conference (highly likely), the tie will be decided in the same order, excluding head-to-head record in group play (so starting with point differential). Important note: Overtime scoring does not count toward point differential and total points tiebreakers.

NBA Cup schedule for Friday, Nov. 27

Here are the 11 games set to tip off Friday night in each group:

East: Group A

7:30 p.m. ET: Bucks (0–3) at Pistons (2–1)

Bucks (0–3) at Pistons (2–1) 7:30 p.m. ET: Nets (1–2) at Raptors (2–1)

East: Group B

7 p.m. ET: Heat (2–1) at Knicks (1–2)—Prime Video

Heat (2–1) at Knicks (1–2)—Prime Video 7:30 p.m. ET: 76ers (2–1) at Pacers (1–2)

East: Group C

8 p.m. ET: Hawks (2–1) at Celtics (3–0)

West: Group A

9 p.m. ET: Mavericks (3–0) at Suns (1–2)

Mavericks (3–0) at Suns (1–2) 9:30 p.m. ET: Nuggets (2–1) at Jazz (0–3)

West: Group B

8:30 p.m. ET: Grizzlies (2–1) at Timberwolves (3–0)

Grizzlies (2–1) at Timberwolves (3–0) 9:30 p.m. ET: Pelicans (0–3) at Clippers (1–2)

West: Group C

9:30 p.m. ET: Lakers (2–1) at Spurs (2–1)—Prime Video

Lakers (2–1) at Spurs (2–1)—Prime Video 9:30 p.m. ET: Warriors (2–1) at Trail Blazers (2–1)

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