Shortly after the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, the G League tipped off its 2026-27 campaign.

Through the first few weeks of the year, the Austin Spurs and Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami's G League affiliate, both hold 6-0 records and have seen multiple impressive showings from rookies.

Alongisde the aforementioned squads, a number of other teams around the G League have gotten solid contributions from first-year players.

Multiple undrafted free agents from the 2026 class found homes in the G League, while a handful of draft picks from the most recent class have also played minutes for their teams' affiliates.

Lottery pick Hannes Steinbach sits atop the G League's rebounds per game list with 18, while undrafted two-way signee Jaylin Sellers has connected on more triples than any other player in the league this season.

The G League's Sunday, Nov. 22, slate featured a few more notable performances from rookies. Here's a closer look at some of the top outings from first-year players.

Maliq Brown, Austin Spurs

The second-round pick turned in 12 points, nine rebounds, an assist, four steals and a turnover while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against the Oklahoma City Blue.

Nimari Burnett, Raptors 905

The undrafted rookie recorded 15 points, three rebounds and a turnover while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against the Westchester Knicks.

Rafael Castro, College Park Skyhawks

The undrafted rookie notched 15 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, four blocks, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 7-of-8 from the field and 1-of-3 from the free throw line against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Boopie Miller, Grand Rapids Gold

The undrafted rookie accounted for 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals while shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from deep in a win against the Cleveland Charge.

The second-round pick accumulated 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, a block and four turnovers while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against the Raptors 905.

Will Tschetter, Cleveland Charge

The undrafted rookie finished with 10 points, three rebounds, an assist and a turnover while shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc against the Grand Rapids Gold.