Three Recent NBA Draft Picks who Could end up with New Teams

The NBA has already undergone massive transformation this offseason, not only with the 2026 NBA Draft, but via trade and free agency as well.

Names like LaMelo Ball, Kawhi Leonard and Jaylen Brown have already landed with news teams, in addition to dozens of players in free agency.

Given the nature of the NBA, deals certainly aren’t done as teams will continue to look to upgrades, and even recently-drafted rookies could be used to bolster deals. Below are three rookies who could be used as centerpieces to deals:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors

The rumor mill has already spun visions of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, LeBron James and even Anthony Davis in Golden State, though the latter will feature a trade.

If the Warriors go knocking for Davis, a deal centered around Jimmy Butler III and either draft picks or prospects would make sense. If the Wizards — now looking to compete with AJ Dybantsa — prefer prospects, they would likely ask for recent No. 11 pick Yaxel Lendeborg.

Lendeborg fits the Warriors like a glove, though if it meant creating a core-four in San Francisco, he’d likely be on the table.

Joshua Jefferson, Nets

Drafted with the No. 28 pick, Joshua Jefferson checks plenty of boxes for Brooklyn, who value positional size, feel for the game and more. The Nets are rumored to be looking to win games as soon as next year, and while Jefferson could help to achieve that, a player like Trey Murphy III or others would even more.

The Nets surely won’t part with top pick Mikel Brown Jr., but Jefferson, salary filler and pick could be on the table. And the Pelicans could value a rookie seeing as they didn’t own a first in the ’26 draft.

Jayden Quaintance, Spurs

At the 2026 draft, the Spurs gambled on two frontcourt prospects to play alongside and in reserve of Victor Wembanyama. One is likely ready for that challenge in Tarris Reed Jr., though the team’s top pick in Jayden Quaintance will need more time to cook coming off injury and with a more raw game.

The Spurs will be consistently looking to upgrade, and Quaintance is now one of the top chips. Should the right deal present itself, San Antonio would likely need to include him.

San Antonio is likely to simply develop Quaintance into their big of the future, though any trade suitors will certainly check in on his availability.