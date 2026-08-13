3 Unheralded Senior Prospects Who Could be Picked in 2027 NBA Draft

The 2027 NBA Draft is shaping up to including an intriguing list of prospects.

As usual, a group of highly touted incoming freshman will likely be the 2027 class' premier prospects, but there are a few returnees who will also factor into the upcoming draft.

Rising seniors like Florida's Thomas Haugh, Arizona's Motiejus Krivas and Kentucky's Milan Momcilovic are among the nation's top returning players and could be first-round picks in 2027.

Alongside the aforementioned prospects, there are a few other players entering their senior seasons who could also earn spots in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Finley Bizjack, West Virginia

After three seasons at Butler, Bizjack transferred to West Virginia over the offseason, where he joins a strong roster that also includes five-star incoming freshman Miles Sadler.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, the former four-star recruit averaged 17.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range on more than six attempts per game in 2025-26.

As a sophomore, Bizjack shot 42.8% from beyond the arc on more than four attempts per game. If the Mountaineers' guard turns in another strong perimeter shooting performance, Bizjack has the potential to earn a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Coen Carr, Michigan State

Carr enters his senior season at Michigan State after helping the Spartans reach the Sweet 16 during his first year as a full-time starter in 2025-26.

As a junior, Carr averaged 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 27.6% from deep. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Carr is a remarkable athlete, who frequently showcases his explosiveness with jaw-dropping dunks and high-flying blocks.

2026 Coen Carr explosive athleticism pic.twitter.com/b0RzxdtCg0 — Pitless (@pitlessball) March 29, 2026

Carr's athletic traits could make him a solid role player in the NBA, especially if he improves as a 3-point shooter.

Sam Lewis, Virginia

After starting his college career with two seasons at Toledo, Lewis transferred to Virginia ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

In his first year with the Cavaliers, Lewis averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range on more than four attempts per game. Through 100 NCAA games and 69 starts, the rising senior has shot 41.7% from beyond the arc on more than three attempts per game.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Lewis' size and perimeter shooting ability could make him an intriguing 2027 draft prospect.