Three Rookies Who Have A Chance To Make Instant Impact
While most rookies in the NBA are often not good in their first season, a select few come in right away and provide instant impact as positive players. Examples from the 2023 class include Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Cason Wallace, Dereck Lively II, and Brandin Podziemski.
Here are three strong candidates from the 2024 draft class who have a chance to provide similar levels of goodness in their rookie season.
1. Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)
Reed Sheppard is the basketball mastermind of the 2024 draft class. With little wasted time and movement with the basketball in his hands, Sheppard uses an intersection of elite shooting touch and processing skills to provide offensive impact in a number of ways. His best and most bankable avenue for impact on the offensive end right away is with his off-the-catch shooting, where he slotted in the 99th percentile at Kentucky. He's also capable of driving against hard closeouts as he shot 54.1% from the field on drives. His solid handle, touch, and passing abilities all come together to make for a solid base as an on-ball creator, too, despite his small stature. Defensively, Sheppard's impeccable hands and timing intersect to manifest great stock numbers — he finished with a 2.5 block rate and 4.6 steal rate in college. Sheppard's intersection of tools and production relative to age (10.9 box plus-minus at age 19) gives him a relatively high probability of providing instant impact for the Houston Rockets in his rookie season.
2. Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)
While the Memphis Grizzlies drafting Zach Edey with the No. 9 pick may have come as a shock to a lot of people, the pick itself is a great fit. Edey brings screening, interior finishing, and rebounding to a Grizzlies team that lacked a lot of that last season, while also providing rim protection and secondary post creation. Ja Morant and Edey fit perfectly in the screen and roll game, while Marcus Smart as his main point-of-attack defender and Jaren Jackson Jr. on the backline to cover up for his mistakes makes it much easier for Edey than it was at Purdue. With his level of production and constant improvement in his four seasons at college and a perfect basketball fit in the NBA, it'd be safe to bet on Edey providing instant impact to a Memphis team in need of a serviceable rotation-level center.
3. Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)
While Donovan Clingan lacks touch on the offensive end, he provides enough value as a screener, roller, and passer next to Scoot Henderson to make him viable enough on the offensive end to where his defense can take over. Clingan's defense may be the single most bankable skill out of any prospect in this year's class. His combination of length, technical ability, and hand-eye coordination makes for a center who can shut down the paint with his drop defense and rim protection. He'll be one of the league's premier paint protectors on day one — that in itself gives Clingan the opportunity to impact winning for the Portland Trailblazers right away.
