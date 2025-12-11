Purdue's Braden Smith Makes History in Win Against Minnesota

Despite a recent loss to Iowa State, Purdue's basketball team has had another solid start.

After an impressive recent stretch of success from the Boilermakers, the team currently holds a 9-1 record and sits at No. 6 in the AP Top 25.

The most recent victory for Matt Painter's team came against Minnesota, as Purdue cruised to an 18-point win against the Big Ten foe. Leading the way for the Boilermakers was the team's star point guard, Braden Smith.

Smith's performance against the Golden Gophers wasn't a typical solid showing from the senior, though, as the 2026 NBA Draft prospect set a conference record, and joined elite company in the process.

In an 85-67 victory, Smith finished with a team-high 15 points to go along with 12 assists, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range. No other NCAA player has reached those numbers in the same contest in the past 30 years.

In fact, only two NBA players have accomplished that feat in the past three decades. Luka Doncic did so earlier this year, while Lakers' teammate LeBron James achieved those marks in 2008.

Additionally, Smith became the first player in Big Ten history to notch 1,500 points, 800 assists and 500 rebounds in a career. Smith is just the fourth player in NCAA history to reach 1,500 points, 825 assists and 550 rebounds.

The veteran guard's all-around game has made him one of the best players in college basketball over the past few seasons, earning Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors in 2024-25. This season, Smith could be well on his way to earning the same recognition.

In 10 games, the Boilermakers' standout is averaging 13.3 points, 9.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc.

Despite his talent and production, Smith's size could be what prevents the skilled playmaker from being a premier selection in the upcoming draft class.

Listed at 6-feet tall and 170 pounds, Smith is undersized at the guard position and could have trouble getting good shots consistently and defending at the NBA level.

Still, the veteran has excelled in spite of his size and stature at the collegiate level. Smith's feel for the game and shooting ability could be enough for teams to take a chance on the talented guard in the 2026 NBA Draft.

