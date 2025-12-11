Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Pelicans)
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is out once again on Thursday night due to a right adductor strain.
Williamson has played in just 10 games for the Pelicans this season, and he's expected to miss multiple weeks with this injury. So, it's not surprising that the three-win Pelicans are underdogs at home against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight.
Portland won the first meeting between these teams this season, and Williamson missed that game as well. When he's been on the floor, the former No. 1 overall pick has played well, averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field.
The Pelicans are in the midst of a disastrous season, as they traded away their 2026 first-round pick (unprotected) to Atlanta to move up for Derik Queen in the 2025 NBA Draft. While Queen has showed promise, New Orleans is one of the worst teams in the league.
With Williamson out, here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Pelicans in this Western Conference matchup.
Best Pelicans Prop Bet vs. Blazers
Derik Queen OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-105)
A first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Queen has eight or more rebounds in three of his last four games, averaging 6.4 boards per game overall this season.
He should remain in a big role for the Pelicans against a Portland team that is down Donovan Clingan and could be down Robert Williams III (questionable) on Thursday night.
The Blazers are ninth in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, but Clingan (10.2 rebounds per game) is by far the team's best rebounder. Queen had seven boards against the Blazers earlier this season, and he's averaging 12.4 rebound chances per game.
I'm buying him to have a big game on the glass tonight.
