Timberwolves’ Rookie Centers Shine in First Preseason Game
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Nuggets, kicking off their 2025-26 preseason campaign.
Minnesota returns plenty of the talent that helped them reach the Western Conference Finals last season, making their new additions in Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky the primary subject of the game.
And it certainly helped that both played well in their essential debuts for the Wolves’ main roster.
Both players were selected at the 2025 NBA Draft, Beringer being the team’s top selection at No. 17, and Zikarsky being selected at No. 45 in the second round.
While both were project centers drafted to eventually get better in the coming seasons, superstar Anthony Edwards’ media day comments had plenty anticipating the two’s debuts.
“I think the surprise of everybody is gonna be the two rookies we just drafted,” Edwards said at media day. “Those two guys are gonna be pretty damn good.”
It was just one preseason game, but Edwards is proven correct so far.
Beringer added 14 points in just 22 minutes off the bench, finishing a nearly-perfect 6-for-8 from the field. He added four rebounds and a block, holding his own well enough for a newbie.
Zikarsky wasn’t quite as efficient, scoring nine points on 3-for-8 shooting, but still looked the part of a future NBA contributor, tacking on a quick eight rebounds and one steal in just 13 minutes himself.
Beringer was the obvious highlight, immediately infusing the Wolves with his high-flying mobility and length on both ends. He had a particularly notable play where he ran the court at full speed, receiving a solid pass from former No. 8 pick Rob Dillingham.
The two rookie centers certainly weren’t without their faults. Beringer fouled five times in just over 20 minutes — a point toward needed refinement in trying to contest shots and stick with both bigger and smaller players. And Zikarsky’s foot speed is still highly questionable.
But the Wolves couldn’t have asked for much better preseason debuts, all things considered.
Both Beringer and Zikarsky were obviously drafted given just how impactful Rudy Gobert's time with the team has been. And while there's no guarantee either can frequent the rotation in Year 1, a strong preseason start is certainly a step in that direction. And Edwards' comments make things all the more intruiging.
The Timberwolves next match up against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Oct. 7. They'll kick off their regular season with a bout against the Trail Blazers on Oct. 22.