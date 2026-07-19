Top Rookie Performances from 10th Day of 2026 Las Vegas Summer League

The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League is nearly complete.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

After the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic finished, the Las Vegas Summer League, which features a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient performances, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the fifth day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.

Nate Ament, Milwaukee Bucks

The No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft notched 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 0-of-3 from the free throw line in a 96-94 win against Philadelphia.

Devin Askew, Phoenix Suns

The undrafted free agent scored a team-high 20 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 3-of-7 fromc deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Miles Barnstable, San Antonio Spurs

The undrafted free agent notched 10 points, 2 rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 4-of-5 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line in a 86-81 win against Phoenix.

Brayden Burries, Milwauke Bucks

The No. 10 pick scored a game-high 27 points, adding 5 assists, 4 rebounds an assist and a steal while shooting 9-of-18 from the field, 0-of-4 from deep and 5-of-7 from the free throw line.

John Camden, Washington Wizards

The undrafted free agent scored a team-high 22 points, adding 2 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals while shooting 7-of-14 from the field, 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a 91-83 win against the Rockets.

Corey Camper Jr., Phoenix Suns

The undrafted free agent notched 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.

Quadir Copeland, Houston Rockets

The undrafted free agent scored a team-high 24 points, adding 3 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 9-of-13 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Dominique Daniels Jr., New Orleans Pelicans

The undrafted free agent scored a game-high 25 points, adding 3 assists and 2 steals while shooting 8-of-19 from the field, 4-of-8 from deep and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Tucker DeVries, Boston Celtics

The undrafted free agent tallied 11 points and 2 assists, shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors

The undrafted free agent accumulated 16 points, 11 rebounds and an assist while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 0-of-1 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a 92-88 win against the Lakers.

Isaac Johnson, Philadelphia 76ers

The undrafted free agent logged 10 points, 6 rebounds and an assist while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

Keba Keita, Indiana Pacers

The undrafted free agent recorded 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-7 from the field and 1-of-2 from the charity stripe in a 91-73 win against the Pelicans.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 pick totaled 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and a steal while shooting 5-of-8 shooting from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Rienk Mast, Indiana Pacers

The undrafted free agent racked up 12 points, 6 rebounds and an assist while shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep.

Felix Okpara, Washington Wizards

The No. 46 pick chipped in 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and a block while shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 0-of-1 from 3-point range.

Malik Reneau, Orlando Magic

The undrafted free agent scored a team-high 19 points, adding 3 rebounds, a steal, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-7 from the field, 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a 103-97 win against Boston.

Nick Townsend, Philadelphia 76ers

The undrafted free agent finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe.

Harry Wessels, San Antonio Spurs

The undrafted free agent tallied 10 points, 9 rebounds, an assist and 2 blocks while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.