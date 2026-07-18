Top Rookie Performances from Ninth Day of 2026 Las Vegas Summer League

The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League is nearly complete.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

After the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic finished, the Las Vegas Summer League, which features a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient performances, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the fifth day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.

Christian Anderson, Charlotte Hornets

The No. 18 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft chipped in 18 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals while shooting 4-of-11 from the field, 1-of-6 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Donovan Atwell, Chicago Bulls

Atwell scored a team-high 22 points, adding 2 rebounds, an assist and 2 blocks, shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 6-of-7 from 3-point range.

Ezra Ausar, Miami Heat

The undrafted free agent totaled 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and a block while shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-6 from the free throw line in a 101-87 win against the Pistons.

Jorge Diaz Graham, Dallas Mavericks

The undrafted free agent accumulated 15 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal while shooting 4-of-11 from the field, 3-of-7 from deep and 2-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Tre Donaldson, Miami Heat

The undrafted free agent notched 20 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds and a steal, shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Evans, Minnesota Timberwolves

The No. 33 pick tallied 14 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds, shooting 4-of-10 from the field, 4-of-9 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Wyatt Fricks, Charlotte Hornets

The undrafted free agent finished with 11 points, 2 rebounds, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-11 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep.

Vsevolod Ishchenko, Dallas Mavericks

The No. 56 pick racked up 15 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 0-of-1 from beyond the arc and 3-of-6 from the free throw line.

Meechie Johnson Jr., Miami Heat

The undrafted free agent recorded 13 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds while shooting 3-of-5 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.

Alex Karaban, Sacramento Kings

The No. 29 pick finished with 14 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds while shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 2-of-8 from beyond the arc in a 92-90 win against Charlotte.

Xaivian Lee, Cleveland Cavaliers

The undrafted free agent tallied 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range in a 100-91 win against the Bulls.

Nick Martinelli, LA Clippers

The No. 55 pick chipped in 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal while shooting 7-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in a 128-120 win against Minnesota.

Baba Miller, LA Clippers

The No. 36 pick logged 15 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and zero assists while shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 1-of-3 from deep.

Ebuka Okorie, Detroit Pistons

The No. 17 pick scored a game-high 27 points, adding 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal while shooting 9-of-20 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Jaylin Sellers, Chicago Bulls

The undrafted free agent notched 17 points, 2 rebounds, an assists and 2 steals and 6-of-12 from the field, 3-of-8 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Emanuel Sharp, Sacramento Kings

The No. 45 pick scored a team-high 16 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 steals and a block while shooting 5-of-12 from the field, 4-of-9 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Tre'Von Spillers, Cleveland Cavaliers

The undrafted free agent totaled 12 points, 9 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Hannes Steinbach, Charlotte Hornets

The No. 14 pick scored a game-high 22 points, adding 11 rebounds and a steal, shooting 7-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 3-of-6 from the free throw line.

Marquel Sutton, Sacramento Kings

The undrafted free agent chipped in 13 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

The No. 34 pick scored a game-high 24 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal, shooting 10-of-20 from the field, 3-of-8 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Keaton Wagler, LA Clippers

The No. 5 pick scored a game-high 26 points, adding 4 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 9-of-19 from the field, 2-of-7 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the free throe line.

Tre White, Miami Heat

The undrafted free agent scored a team-high 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 4-of-9 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.