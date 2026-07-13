Top Rookie Performances from Fourth Day of 2026 Las Vegas Summer League

The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League is underway.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

After the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic finished, the Las Vegas Summer League, which features a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient debuts, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the fourth day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.

Christian Anderson, Charlotte Hornets

The No. 18 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft racked up 13 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 3-of-8 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.

Nick Boyd, Golden State Warriors

Boyd turned in 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a 104-79 win against the Thunder.

Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

The No. 10 pick scored a game-high 26 points, adding 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and zero turnovers while shooting 9-of-16 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Tucker DeVries, Boston Celtics

The undrafted free agent logged 11 points, 2 assists, a rebound and zero turnovers while shooting 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe in an 87-75 win against Charlotte.

Malik Dia, New Orleans Pelicans

The undrafted free agent scored a team-high 18 points, adding 8 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in an 81-75 win against the Phoenix Suns.

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

The top pick finished with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 6-of-15 from the field, 1-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in a 104-85 win against Sacramento.

Roddy Gayle Jr., Detroit Pistons

The undrafted free agent notched 10 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc in a 103-94 win against Cleveland.

Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors

The undrafted free agent finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Lajae Jones, Golden State Warriors

The No. 54 pick tallied 10 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 12 pick totaled 10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and a block while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe.

Nick Martinelli, LA Clippers

The No. 55 pick finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and zero turnovers, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 0-of-1 from deep in a 104-82 win against Utah.

The No. 36 pick notched 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Dillon Mitchell, Boston Celtics

The No. 40 pick accumulated 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 10-of-20 from the field, 2-of-5 from deep and 1-of-3 from the free throw line.

Koa Peat, Phoenix Suns

The No. 30 pick tallied 12 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 1-of-3 from the free throw line.

Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 16 pick scored a team-high 13 points, adding 2 assists, a rebound and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe.

Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

The No. 34 pick finished with 30 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals while shooting 10-of-24 from the field, 4-of-10 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Milos Uzan, Boston Celtics

The undrafted free agent 13 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds while shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.