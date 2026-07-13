Top Rookie Performances from Fourth Day of 2026 Las Vegas Summer League
The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League is underway.
Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.
After the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic finished, the Las Vegas Summer League, which features a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.
A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient debuts, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.
Here's a few of the best showings from the fourth day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.
Christian Anderson, Charlotte Hornets
The No. 18 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft racked up 13 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 3-of-8 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.
Nick Boyd, Golden State Warriors
Boyd turned in 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a 104-79 win against the Thunder.
Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks
The No. 10 pick scored a game-high 26 points, adding 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and zero turnovers while shooting 9-of-16 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.
Tucker DeVries, Boston Celtics
The undrafted free agent logged 11 points, 2 assists, a rebound and zero turnovers while shooting 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe in an 87-75 win against Charlotte.
Malik Dia, New Orleans Pelicans
The undrafted free agent scored a team-high 18 points, adding 8 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in an 81-75 win against the Phoenix Suns.
AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards
The top pick finished with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 6-of-15 from the field, 1-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in a 104-85 win against Sacramento.
Roddy Gayle Jr., Detroit Pistons
The undrafted free agent notched 10 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc in a 103-94 win against Cleveland.
Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors
The undrafted free agent finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.
Lajae Jones, Golden State Warriors
The No. 54 pick tallied 10 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder
The No. 12 pick totaled 10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and a block while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe.
Nick Martinelli, LA Clippers
The No. 55 pick finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and zero turnovers, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 0-of-1 from deep in a 104-82 win against Utah.
Baba Miller, LA Clippers
The No. 36 pick notched 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
Dillon Mitchell, Boston Celtics
The No. 40 pick accumulated 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 10-of-20 from the field, 2-of-5 from deep and 1-of-3 from the free throw line.
Koa Peat, Phoenix Suns
The No. 30 pick tallied 12 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 1-of-3 from the free throw line.
Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder
The No. 16 pick scored a team-high 13 points, adding 2 assists, a rebound and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe.
Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers
The No. 34 pick finished with 30 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals while shooting 10-of-24 from the field, 4-of-10 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.
Milos Uzan, Boston Celtics
The undrafted free agent 13 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds while shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.
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Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.