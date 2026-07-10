Top Rookie Performances from First Day of 2026 Las Vegas Summer League

The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League is underway.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

After the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic kicked off on nearly a week ago, the Las Vegas Summer League, which features a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient debuts, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the second day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.

Michael Ajayi, Charlotte Hornets

The undrafted free agent logged 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block while shooting 3-of-5 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 1-of-3 from the free throw line in an 86-74 win against Orlando.

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

The top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft scored 27 points in his Summer League debut, adding 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block while shooting 7-of-18 from the field, 0-of-5 from deep and 7-of-8 from the free throw line in a 92-88 win against Utah.

Roddy Gayle Jr., Detroit Pistons

The undrafted free agent finished with 10 points, 2 rebounds, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range.

Isaac Johnson, Philadelphia 76ers

The undrafted rookie recorded 20 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 4-of-6 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 20 minutes in a 101-93 win against Detroit.

Morez Johnson Jr., Dallas Mavericks

The No. 9 overall pick notched 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 12-of-17 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.

Lajae Jones, Golden State Warriors

The No. 54 pick tallied 11 points, 5 rebounds and a block while shooting 4-of-5 from the field, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a 101-90 win against Dallas.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 pick totaled 21 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 2-of-4 from the free throw line in a 101-90 win against Dallas.

Amani Lyles, Philadelphia 76ers

The undrafted free agent accumulated 11 points, 2 rebounds and a block while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe in 14 minutes in a 101-93 win against Detroit.

The No. 36 pick recorded 12 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and 3 blocks while shooting 3-of-4 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Ebuka Okorie, Detroit Pistons

The No. 17 pick racked up 20 points, 4 assists, a rebound and 2 steals while shooting 8-of-16 from the field, 2-of-5 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Tarris Reed Jr., San Antonio Spurs

The No. 26 pick logged 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Emanuel Sharp, Sacramento Kings

The No. 45 pick led Sacramento with a game-high 21 points, adding 2 rebounds, 4 steals and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-10 from the field, 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and 7-of-8 from the free throw line in a 91-85 win against the Clippers.

Hannes Steinbach, Charlotte Hornets

The No. 14 pick finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal while shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in an 86-74 win against Orlando.

The No. 52 pick tallied 14 points, 6 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 18 minutes on the floor while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the charity stripe in a 93-66 win against the Spurs.