Top Rookie Performances from Day Three of 2025 NBA Summer League
The NBA Summer League is a few days in, and while less than a third of the league is competing in Salt Lake City and San Francisco this week, there have still been a few dazzling performances.
There are a few players who have already spent time in the NBA who have looked impressive, including Utah's Brice Sensabaugh, who poured in 37 points on Monday night, but a handful of rookies also seem to have found their footing a few games in.
After VJ Edgecombe stole the show on the opening day of Summer League, a different top five selection dazzled on day three.
Here are the top rookie performances from Monday's two-game slate.
Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz
After an up-and-down performance in his NBA debut, the No. 5 selection in this year's draft class looked solid against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Bailey notched 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.
In a Jazz organization that seems to still be finding its new identity, Bailey shoud see plenty of usage, even as a rookie. Alongside other young players like Sensabaugh, Walter Clayton Jr. and Keyonte George, though, Utah has the potential to have multiple strong up-and-coming scoring options
Chris Youngblood, Oklahoma City Thunder
An undrafted free agent, Youngblood made the most of his opportunity on Monday night.
The former Alabama standout knocked down four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, finishing OKC's win against the Philadelphia 76ers with 15 points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and zero turnovers.
Youngblood won't be on the Thunder's 15-man roster this season, but if he continues to perform well in the Summer League, he should get a shot with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G Leauge.
Mady Sissoko, Oklahoma City Thunder
Similar to Youngblood, Sissoko joined OKC's Summer League roster as an undrafted free agent.
After four seasons at Michigan State and one year at California, though, Sissoko will also have a shot to earn solid minutes for the Thunder's G League affiliate in 2025-26. The rookie big man put up 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 5-of-6 from the field.
