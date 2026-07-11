Top Rookie Performances from Second Day of 2026 Las Vegas Summer League
The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League is underway.
Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.
After the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic finished, the Las Vegas Summer League, which features a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.
A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient debuts, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.
Here's a few of the best showings from the second day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.
Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft tallied 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 1-of-1 from deep and 5-of-5 from the free throw line in a 97-96 win against Chicago.
Mikel Brown Jr., Brooklyn Nets
The No. 6 pick chipped in 20 points, 3 assists, a rebound, 2 steals and a block while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a 91-65 victory against New York Knicks.
Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks
The No. 10 pick notched 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-15 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.
Cameron Carr, Los Angeles Lakers
The No. 24 pick logged 18 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, 2 blocks and a steal while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 1-of-5 from deep and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.
Chris Cenac Jr., Boston Celtics
The No. 27 pick tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks and a steal while shooting 5-of-13 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in an 83-80 win against Toronto.
Ryan Conwell, Miami Heat
The No. 37 pick finished with 19 points, 3 assists, a rebound, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 7-of-16 from the field, 2-of-8 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a 119-86 win against Milwaukee.
Quadir Copeland, Houston Rockets
The undrafted free agent logged 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-3 from the charity stripe in a 97-86 win against Denver.
Tre Donaldson, Miami Heat
The undrafted free agent tallied 12 points, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block while shooting 4-of-5 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.
Allen Graves, Toronto Raptors
The No. 19 pick finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 9-of-16 from the field, 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.
Bryce Hopkins, Denver Nuggets
The No. 49 pick scored a team-high 24 points, adding 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 9-of-13 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 3-of-6 from the free throw line.
Rienk Mast, Indiana Pacers
The undrafted free agent racked up 16 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 1-of-6 from beyond the arc and 2-of-3 from the charity stripe.
Tyler Nickel, New York Knicks
The No. 47 pick scored 18 points, adding four rebounds and committing zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 6-of-10 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.
Koa Peat, Phoenix Suns
The No. 30 pick turned in 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and a block while shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from the charity stripe.
Ian Schieffelin, Miami Heat
The undrafted free agent recorded 16 points, 4 rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder
The No. 16 pick notched a team-high 18 points, adding 2 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 7-of-14 from the field, 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe.
Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers
The No. 34 pick accumulated 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 2-of-5 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
Bruce Thornton, Houston Rockets
The No. 31 pick scored a game-high 27 points, adding 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals while shooting 7-of-18 from the field, 3-of-8 from deep and 7-of-7 from the free throw line.
Christoph Tilly, Oklahoma City Thunder
The undrafted free agent finished with 10 points, 7 rebounds and an assist while shooting 5-of-7 from the field.
Tre White, Miami Heat
The undrafted free agent logged 16 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, 2-of-6 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.
Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls
Wilson racked up a game-high 35 points, shooting 12-of-21 from the field, 7-of-11 from 3-point range and 2-of-6 from the free throw line. The No. 4 pick also added 5 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals.
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Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.