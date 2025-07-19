Top Rookie Performances from Friday's Slate of NBA Summer League Contests
The Las Vegas Summer League is almost over.
Friday marked the first day of consolation matchups, as teams who finished outside the top four competed in their final contest of the 2025 offseason slate. Saturday, more squads will play their consolation games, and the four teams who reached the semifinals will face off for a spot in the title game.
The Sacramento Kings take on the Toronto Raptors, while the Charlotte Hornets are tasked with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Until the semifinals start on Saturday afternoon, take a look at the top performers from Friday's action.
Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans
Fears scored a team-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block against the Indiana Pacers. The No. 7 overall pick shot 7-of-16 from the field and 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Bogoljub Marković, Milwaukee Bucks
Marković registered 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks against the Heat. The No. 47 pick shot 5-for-8 from the field in the Bucks' consolation matchup.
Tamar Bates, Denver Nuggets
The undrafted rookie from Missouri went 4-of-5 from the field and 1-of-1 from beyond the arc en route to 11 points, two rebounds and zero turnovers in nine minutes on the floor.
Matthew Cleveland, Dallas Mavericks
An undrafted rookie from Miami, Cleveland notched 17 points, four rebounds, two steals, a block and zero turnovers while helping the Mavericks to a win against Orlando.
Cleveland shot 6-for-11 from the field and 1-for-2 from 3-point range.
R.J. Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Davis, who spent the 2024-25 season at North Carolina, tallied 17 points, three assists, a rebound and a steal while shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep.
Hunter Dickinson, New Orleans Pelicans
An undrafted free agent from Kansas, Dickinson shot 5-of-8 from the floor and racked up 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks against the Pacers.
Vladislav Goldin, Miami Heat
The undrafted free agent accumulated 18 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and just one turnover while shooting 7-of-10 from the field in Miami's win against Milwaukee.
Caleb Grill, Chicago Bulls
In a win against the Jazz, the undrafted rookie from Iowa State racked up 18 points, three rebounds and a steal while shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range.
Nolan Hickman, Dallas Mavericks
The undrafted free agent tallied 13 points, two assists, a rebound, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in Dallas' win.
Curtis Jones, Denver Nuggets
Jones scored a game-high 22 points in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers, adding eight assists, five rebounds, two steals, a block and just one turnover.
The undrafted rookie shot 9-for-16 from the field and 4-for-9 from 3-point range.
Selton Miguel, Utah Jazz
An undrafted rookie who spent his final collegiate season at Maryland, Miguel scored 11 points against the Bulls, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep while turning the ball over once.
Grant Nelson, Brooklyn Nets
An undrafted rookie who spent the last two seasons at Alabama, Nelson scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished two assists while committing zero turnovers against the 76ers.
Reyne Smith, Denver Nuggets
An undrafted free agent from Louisville, Smith tallied 17 points, three assists, a rebound and just one turnover while shooting 6-of-15 from the field and 5-of-13 from beyond the arc.
Ethan Taylor, Los Angeles Lakers
Taylor, an undrafted rookie from Air Force, went 5-of-9 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc against the Nuggets to rack up 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one turnover.
Wooga Poplar, Chicago Bulls
Another undrafted free agent, Poplar finished with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point range.
