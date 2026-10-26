Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 26

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz are both coming off matchups on Sunday into the second night of a back-to-back on Monday in Utah.

This is the second meeting between these teams this season, as Memphis blew out the Jazz in their season opener behind a monster 45-point game from Ty Jerome. Utah has the No. 28 ranked defensive rating in the league, allowing Luka Doncic to drop 52 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Memphis rallied to beat the Sacramento Kings and is now 3-0 in the 2026-27 season. Can Cameron Boozer and Co. keep things rolling?

The Grizz should be at full strength on Monday, as Zach Edey (ankle injury management) sat out the front end of this back-to-back. If Edey plays, the Grizzlies may close as favorites, as the line has shifted towards them following Sunday’s win.

The Jazz are going to be without starting center Jusuf Nurkic once again on Monday, and they have not gotten things going with their young core, as Darryn Peterson (4-for-13 on Sunday) has struggled to find his footing in his first week.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle on Oct. 26.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies -1.5 (+100)

Jazz +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: -110

Jazz: -110

Total

237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN, KJZZ-TV, Jazz+, NBA League Pass

Grizzlies record: 3-0

Jazz record: 1-2

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Jazz Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cameron Boozer OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-126)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Boozer is a great prop target against Utah:

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer hasn’t shot the ball well in the 2026-27 season (14-for-49 from the field), but he’s been elite on the boards.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Boozer has 11, 13 and 11 boards in three games, putting together a big second half in the team’s win over Sacramento on Sunday.

Zach Edey didn’t play in that game, but he should return to action on the second night of a back-to-back. Still, Boozer averaged 18.0 rebound chances per game in the two games with Edey in the lineup, so I’m shocked to see this prop under 9.5 on Monday.

Boozer is playing big minutes (over 31 in every game), and he already grabbed 11 rebounds against Utah in the season opener. The Jazz are playing a back-to-back as well on Monday after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Jazz remain without starting center Jusuf Nurkic, and they were outrebounded 55-38 by Memphis last week. I’ll continue to bet on Boozer with the market failing to adjust to his strong start on the glass.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

It may be lazy to go back to the well and bet on Memphis because of the season opener, but it’s exactly what I’m going to do.

The Utah defense entered Sunday’s game allowing the most points in the paint per game in the NBA, and it let Doncic torch it for 52. Jerome’s big scoring game in the opener was a sign of things to come for a Jazz team that has two young guards and lacks an elite wing defender on the roster.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have handled business against subpar teams, knocking off Utah, Golden State and Sacramento to open the 2026-27 season. Boozer hasn’t shot the ball well, but the No. 3 overall pick is doing everything else for a team that is seventh in offensive rating and ninth in defensive rating through three games.

The Jazz didn’t compete in the opener between these teams, losing by 20 on the road, so I don’t mind the pick’em price for the Grizzlies with both teams on short rest.

Pick: Grizzlies Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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