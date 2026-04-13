Top Rookie Performances from the Final Day of 2025-26 NBA Regular Season

The 2025-26 NBA regular season has come to a close.

Here's a look at the top performances from first-year players on the final day of the NBA regular season.

Joan Beringer, Minnesota Timberwolves

Beringer tallied 24 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 blocks and zero turnovers while shooting 9-of-12 from the field.

Koby Brea, Phoenix Suns

Brea racked up 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a turnover while shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 6-of-9 from 3-point range in a win against Oklahoma City.

Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs

Bryant notched 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks and a turnover while shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc in a loss to Denver.

Moussa Cisse, Dallas Mavericks

Cisse logged 12 points, a rebound, an assist, 2 blocks and one turnover while shooting 5-of-7 from the field in 13 minutes on the floor.

Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings

Clifford racked up 24 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, a block and 4 turnovers while shooting 10-of-13 from the field in a loss to Portland.

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Edgecombe shot 4-of-11 from the field, but finished with 9 points, 7 rebounds, 11 assists, a steal and just one turnover in a 126-106 win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tristan Enaruna, Cleveland Cavaliers

Enaruna accumulated 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and a turnover while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in a victory against Washington.

Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans

Fears finished his rookie season with 36 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, a block and 2 turnovers while shooting 12-of-28 from the field in a loss to the Timberwolves.

Keshon Gilbert, Atlanta Hawks

Gilbert notched 11 points, 9 assists, a steal and 2 turnovers while shooting 4-of-8 from the field in a loss to the Heat.

Chaney Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Johnson recorded 16 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and just one turnover while shooting 6-of-14 from the field in Brooklyn's loss to Toronto.

Curtis Jones, Denver Nuggets

Jones shot 4-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from 3-point range, tallying 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and just one turnover in a win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Like Edgecombe, Knueppel didn't have an efficient shooting performance, but still racked up 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, a block and 2 turnovers in a 110-96 win against the Knicks.

Khaman Maluach, Phoenix Suns

Maluach logged 18 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, a steal and a turnover while shooting 8-of-15 from the field in a win against the Thunder.

Bez Mbeng, Utah Jazz

Mbeng tallied 14 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 turnovers while shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc in a loss to the Lakers.

Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks

Nembhard accumulated 15 points, 23 assists, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 4 turnvoers while shooting 6-of-11 and 1-of-2 from 3-point range in a win against Chicago.

Asa Newell, Atlanta Hawks

Newell logged 17 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, a block and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range in a 143-117 loss at the hands of Miami.

Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls

Olbrich finished with 10 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals and just one turnover while shooting 4-of-7 from the field in Chicago's loss to Dallas.

Micah Peavy, New Orleans Pelicans

Peavy tallied 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, a steal and just one turnover while shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range in a loss to Minnesota.

John Poulakidas, Dallas Mavericks

Poulakidas notched 28 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, a steal, a block and one turnover while shooting 9-of-18 from the field and 8-of-16 from 3-point range in a win against Chicago.

Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavalier

Proctor tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, a steal and 7 turnovers while shooting 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range in a win against the Wizards.

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

Queen accumulated 30 points, 22 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, a block and 4 turnovers while shooting 11-of-28 from the field and 1-of-2 from 3-point range in a loss against Minnesota.

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings

Raynaud capped off a solid rookie season with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, a steal and 3 turnovers while shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Julian Reese, Washington Wizards

Reese notched 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-7 from the field in a loss at the hands of Cleveland.

Kobe Sanders, LA Clippers

Sanders recorded 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and zero turnovers while shooting 3-of-6 from the field and 1-of-2 from 3-point range.

Payton Sandfort, Oklahoma City Thunder

Sandfort finished with 23 points, 4 rebounds, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 5-of-9 from deep.

Ben Saraf, Brooklyn Nets

Saraf accumulated 15 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 4 turnovers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field in the Nets' loss to the Toronto Raptors.

John Tonje, Boston Celtics

Tonje shot 4-of-12 from the field, but still recorded 13 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, a steal and zero turnovers in the Celtics' 113-108 win against Orlando.

Nikola Topić, Oklahoma City Thunder

Topić logged 18 points, 14 assists, 4 rebounds and 5 turnovers while shooting 8-of-16 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Jamir Watkins, Washington Wizards

Watkins finished with 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, a block and just one turnover while shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range in a loss to the Cavaliers.

Lucas Williamson, Memphis Grizzlies

Williamson tallied 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, a block and 2 turnovers while 5-of-14 from the field in a loss to Houston.