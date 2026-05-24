Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch at 2026 Players Era 8 Event

The next college basketball season is still a long ways away, but schedules for early-season events are already being revealed.

Recently, the list of teams and dates for the Players Era 8 and Players Era 16 tournaments were announced, with a solid group of schools competing in each event.

The Players Era 8 features heavy hitters like Kansas, Florida and Houston, and should include multiple future NBA players.

Here's a look at the top prospects slated to compete in the event.

Brackets & matchups for the '26 @Players_Era Championships are set!



🏀 Coming to ESPN networks Nov. 17-28

🏀 Times & specific networks will be announced at a later date



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Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Chinyelu averaged 10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and a block per game while shooting 58.4% from the field as a junior.

The Gators' standout recently announced that he will return to college for the 2026-27 season, giving the veteran a chance to be one of the NCAA's top big men and a 2027 draft pick.

At the NBA Combine, Chinyelu measured 6-foot-9 and a quarter of an inch without shoes, recording a 7-foot-7 and half an inch wingspan while weighing 259 pounds.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Like Chinyelu, Haugh likely would have been selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, but elected to return to Florida for his senior season.

As a junior, the consensus All-American averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and a block per game while shooting 46% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range.

Haugh is listed at 6-foot-9 and 215, and could be a first-round pick in 2027.

Tyran Stokes, Kansas

The No. 1 player in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, Stokes joins Bill Self's squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

Alongside a slew of talented transfers and other incoming freshmen, Stokes and the Jayhawks have the potential to be one of the nation's best teams.

Stokes, a 6-foot-7 and 230-pound forward from Rainier Beach in Seattle, could be the top pick in the 2027 NBA Draft with a strong season at Kansas. At the Players Era 8 event, Stokes will have the opportunity to showcase his talents against other draft prospects.

Joseph Tugler, Houston

As a junior, Tugler averaged 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 57.6% from the field.

The veteran forward has appeared in 105 games and made 70 starts during his three-year college career, and should be a key piece of Houston's frontcourt again in 2026-27.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds with long arms, Tugler likely won't produce the statistical output to be a premier prospect in the 2027 class, but could still be a valuable role player at the next level.

Other players to watch

Arafan Diane, Houston

Tyrin Jones, UNLV

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn