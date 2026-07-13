Top Rookie Performances from Third Day of 2026 Las Vegas Summer League

The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League is underway.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

After the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic finished, the Las Vegas Summer League, which features a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient debuts, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the third day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League

Michael Ajayi, Charlotte Hornets

The undrafted free agent recorded 12 points, 9 rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

Kylan Boswell, Charlotte Hornets

The undrafted free agent notched 8 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 3-of-3 from the field, 2-of-2 from deep and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.

Nimari Burnett, Toronto Raptors

The undrafted free agent logged 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 1-of-5 from beyond the arc and 2-of-3 from the free throw line in a 102-89 win against Houston.

Zuby Ejiofor, Atlanta Hawks

The No. 23 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft tallied 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line in an 83-76 win against Brooklyn.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, San Antonio Spurs

The No. 42 pick racked up 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals while shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc in a 70-49 win against the Knicks.

Morez Johnson Jr., Dallas Mavericks

The No. 9 pick rackup up 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 steals while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free throw line

Labaron Philon Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

The No. 22 pick scored a game-high 24 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal, shooting 9-of-22 from the field, 2-of-5 from 3-point range and 2-of-4 from the free throw line in a 100-93 win against the Pacers.

Jalon Moore, New Orleans Pelicans

After suffering an injury ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft that kept Moore out for the entire 2025-26 season, the undrafted free agent is playing with the Pelicans' Summer League team.

In a 95-91 win against Charlotte, Moore logged 13 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 3 steals while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Tyler Nickel, New York Knicks

The No. 47 pick scored a team-high 16 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals, shooting 6-of-14 from the field, 4-of-11 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the charity stripe.

Braden Smith, Indiana Pacers

The No. 38 pick accumulated 16 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 1-of-3 from deep and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

Peter Suder, Los Angeles Lakers

Suder finished with 14 points and 2 assists, shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the charity stripe in a 91-70 win against the Mavericks.

Tre White, Miami Heat

The undrafted free agent finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 3-of-9 from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.