Top Rookie Performances from Tuesday's Slate of NBA Summer League Contests
The NBA Summer League continued in Las Vegas on Tuesday with seven more contests.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors improved to 3-0 as teams continue to pursue spots in the semifinals. The action returns on Wednesday with seven more games on the dockett.
The Sacramento Kings, Thunder and Timberwolves are all unbeaten and will look to improve to 4-0 as the Summer League begins to wind down.
Until play resumes, check out the top performances from rookies in Tuesday's slate.
Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans
The No. 7 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, Fears had a strong showing despite the Pelicans' loss to Portland.
The 18-year-old point guard tallied 14 points, two rebounds, an assist and two steals while shooting 6-of-11 from the field.
Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors
Murray-Boyles registered 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, a block and just one turnover against the Denver Nuggets.
The No. 9 overall selection shot 3-of-5 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc in the Raptors' win.
Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans
The No. 13 pick in this year's class, Queen racked up 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks while shooting 5-of-11 from the field.
Hansen Yang, Portland Trail Blazers
Yang's versatility shined against the Pelicans as the No. 16 selection notched 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks.
The Blazers' rookie shot 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc in the win.
Johni Broome, Philadelphia 76ers
Broome put up 14 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in the 76ers win against Washington. The No. 35 pick shot 5-of-11 from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range.
Will Richard, Golden State Warriors
Richard helped the Warriors to a win with 12 points, two rebounds, an assist, two steals and just one turnover. The No. 56 selection shot 5-for-8 from the floor and 2-for-4 from deep.
Jahmai Mashack, Memphis Grizzlies
The final pick in the 2025 draft, Mashack stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block against Golden State. The Tennessee product shot 6-of-10 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in the loss.
Curtis Jones, Denver Nuggets
An undrafted rookie from Iowa State, Jones shot 8-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block against the Raptors.
Caleb Love, Portland Trail Blazers
While Love didn't have a very efficient shooting performance, the undrafted free agent guard still accumulated 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and just one turnover.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.