Trail Blazers Rookie Donovan Clingan Displays Versatility in Win Against Hawks
Many observers questioned the Trail Blazers' strategy when Portland selected Connecticut center Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The team already had Robert Williams and DeAndre Ayton on the roster, and was using a valuable draft pick to add another center. Due to injuries this season, however, Williams has only played in 20 games while Ayton has also been hampered and limited to 40 contests this season.
In the absence of Williams and Ayton, Clingan has stepped up and proven to be a solid center option for the Trail Blazers as a rookie. This year, the 21-year-old is averaging 6.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 54% from the field in 19 minutes per game.
Clingan has appeared in 61 games this season, making 31 starts for Portland.
In the team's most recent win against Atlanta, Clingan may not have been one of the team's stars, but he showed his value as a role player, notching 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. Clingan was in the starting lineup for the Trail Blazers triumph over the Hawks, shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 1-of-1 from 3-point range in 29 minutes on the floor.
The victory puts Portland at 33-43 this season, just three games behind the Sacramento Kings and two games behind the Phoenix suns for the Western Conference's final Play-In spot. It seems unlikely that the Trail Blazers will be able to catch Sacramento or Phoenix in the final six games of the regular season, but Clingan's performance alongside the team's other young up-and-comers should give Portland fans hope heading into next season.
Against the Hawks, 21-year-old Shaedon Sharpe recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals to go along with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists from 24-year-old Deni Avdija. Second-year player Toumani Camara also chipped in 18 points, missing only two shots in the win.
If Clingan can continue to grow with the aforementioned players and Scoot Henderson, who was sidelined with an injury on Monday night against the Hawks, Portland could be in contention for the postseason as early as next year.
For Clingan specifically, the former Connecticut star seems to have carved out a role for himself this season, and in the future. A four-star prospect coming out of high school, Clingan won two national championships with the Huskies before heading to the NBA Draft after his sophomore season.
Listed at 7-foot-2 and 280 pounds, Clingan has a unique blend of size and solid footwork on defense. In his final year at Connecticut, the Bristol, CT, product averaged 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.
