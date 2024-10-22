Trey Alexander Illustrating Promise for Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets hope to have struck unassuming gold in this year's draft. By picking up undrafted Creighton product Trey Alexander and signing him to a one-year deal, Denver is not a team that is unfamiliar with acquiring and developing underrated prospects.
That's again the case with the team's new piece in Alexander -- hailing from the Bluejays after his high school career in Oklahoma City, and eventually making his way to Denver following a three-year stint at Creighton. His time there saw him average 12.9 points on 44.2% from the field and a steal in 107 games and 85 starts.
Alexander was an intriguing player for the Nuggets throughout the NBA Summer League, showing potential before now displaying what he can do in the preseason stage.
He competed in all of the team's preseason bouts and fared very well in the games he saw a good amount of action. In the three contests he logged over 10 minutes, he shot 37.7% on nine points and three assists with some turnovers involved. Alexander threw up some solid value in the box score and shined against the Boston Celtics in their second matchup, but he was also impressive in the unquantifiable categories.
This glimpse of the rookie's capabilities is a stepping stone to proving he's able to compete at a high level against this quality competition, but it's a whole different game once the season begins. He'll have to get acclimated and ensure he limits his errors. It's hard to imagine the first-year guard will get much meaningful on-court time versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on opening night, but he'll be primed to make an impact if his name is called.
